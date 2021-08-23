London
Scotch bonnet jam
Photograph: Lateef Photography

Chef James Cochran's scotch bonnet collab with Sauce Shop looks a bit special

Owner of iconic 12:51 restaurant ventures into the world of hot sauce.

Written by
Marcus Brown
You've had chilli jam but have you had chilli jam made with scotch bonnets? Probably not. Let friend-of-the-brand Chef James Cochran change that with his latest spicy venture, a collab with posh condiment specialists Sauce Shop. Alumni of Michelin starred Ledbury restaurant and owner of Islington's 12:51 restaurant, it's fair to say James is one of London's most respected chefs. He's also a very pleasant, likeable dude.

This scotch bonnet jam is actually nothing new, in fact, it's featured on every menu James has ever done. ‘This is a true passion project. Sharing my Scotch Bonnet Jam with people has been a dream of mine for such a long time,’ says Cochran. Inspired by the Caribbean cuisine he grew up studying with his mum. James' partner in confectionary, Sauce Shop have been bottling Heinz-rivaling sauces since 2014 making them the perfect collaborators. The jam itself is a combination of Charred scotch bonnets, red chillies and tomato, like all of Sauce Shop's condiments it also uses no artificial ingredients.

The jam is available through the Sauce Shop website and was released Thursday August 19 at 12:51pm (coincidence? I think not). 

