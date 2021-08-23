London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Marugame Udon
Marugame Udon

Marugame Udon brings more oodles of noodles

London’s newest udon kitchen sets its sights on London’s O2

Written by
Angela Hui
Advertising

The dust hasn’t even settled yet after the widely popular udon-specialist debuted in Liverpool Street last month and Marugame Udon is already expanding. They're setting their sights on a second opening at The O2 in Greenwich around mid-September and will be bringing more of their signature fresh handmade udon noodles to the Icon Outlet inside the music and events venue. In the wise words of DJ Khaled: another one. 

Site number two is going to be a beast. Spanning two floors, the 4500 sq. ft restaurant will have enough space for 150 covers including a stylish mezzanine for dining in and an open-style kitchen for lucky diners to catch a glimpse of each dish being made right in front of your eyes. 

Marugame Udon
Marugame Udon

Menu favourites include Beef Nikutama (udon with beef and caramelised onions in a dashi broth with a poached onsen egg),  Two Pork Tonkotsu (udon with char siu pork, spicy miso pork mince in a rich tonkotsu-style soup topped off with a soft-boiled egg) and for the udon purists out there the Kama Age (plain with kake-dashi broth) is the pure and simple way of eating.

Besides noodles, plenty of light, crispy snacks to accompany booze are available too. The signature chicken karaage, prawn tempura and a selection of veggie tempura all freshly battered and fried gloriously golden brown. The ideal place for pre-dinner shows.

The O2, Peninsula Square, SE10 0DX

Slurp more of the goodness with London’s best ramen restaurants.

Have a gander around Greenwich area with our Time Out guide.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Cheap Eats

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.