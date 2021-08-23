The dust hasn’t even settled yet after the widely popular udon-specialist debuted in Liverpool Street last month and Marugame Udon is already expanding. They're setting their sights on a second opening at The O2 in Greenwich around mid-September and will be bringing more of their signature fresh handmade udon noodles to the Icon Outlet inside the music and events venue. In the wise words of DJ Khaled: another one.

Site number two is going to be a beast. Spanning two floors, the 4500 sq. ft restaurant will have enough space for 150 covers including a stylish mezzanine for dining in and an open-style kitchen for lucky diners to catch a glimpse of each dish being made right in front of your eyes.

Marugame Udon

Menu favourites include Beef Nikutama (udon with beef and caramelised onions in a dashi broth with a poached onsen egg), Two Pork Tonkotsu (udon with char siu pork, spicy miso pork mince in a rich tonkotsu-style soup topped off with a soft-boiled egg) and for the udon purists out there the Kama Age (plain with kake-dashi broth) is the pure and simple way of eating.

Besides noodles, plenty of light, crispy snacks to accompany booze are available too. The signature chicken karaage, prawn tempura and a selection of veggie tempura all freshly battered and fried gloriously golden brown. The ideal place for pre-dinner shows.

The O2, Peninsula Square, SE10 0DX

