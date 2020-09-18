Chinatown’s trademark red lanterns are now rainbow coloured in a celebration of an area that has suffered during lockdown.

The colourful lanterns are part of the #LoveChinatown campaign, which supports Chinatown business-owners, celebrates the area’s diversity and safely welcomes back visitors to the streets of Chinatown. The rainbow colours are also said to show support to all the key workers who have kept the country going during the pandemic.

Hanging above Newport Place, the lanterns have also been signed by some of Chinatown’s most well-known chefs and bakers, as well as prominent members of The China Exchange and the London Chinese Community Centre.

Also new to Chinatown is a virtual messaging screen where visitors can share letters to their family and friends or to their favourite restaurants and shops in the area. All of the dedications will appear on a virtual sky lantern, floating across a big screen.

So what are you waiting for? Get down to Chinatown!

Further information can be found @ChinatownLondon and www.chinatown.co.uk.

