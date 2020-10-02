Christmas drive-in cinema is coming to London

Thought drive-in cinema was a warm-weather-only deal? Think again. @TheDriveIn is sticking some tinsel on this summer’s screening phenomenon and reinventing it for the chillier months. It’s delivering an advent car-lendar of Christmas movies that’s running in east London from November 26 to December 13.



As well as venues in Manchester and Birmingham, @TheDriveIn’s winter wonderland will be taking up residence in Pudding Mill Lane Car Park near Stratford’s Olympic Park. It may not sound like the last word in wintry splendour on paper but it will basically be Lapland by the time the organisers have finished putting up the Alpine chalets and walk-up igloo domes.



Yes, walk-up. This isn’t just a drive-in event: the car-less will be equally welcome to settle in for screenings of Christmas favourites like ‘Love Actually’, ‘Elf’, ‘Home Alone’ and ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’. Each chalet fits six people (rule of six, see) and is decked out with festive decorations. Drinks and snacks will be orderable via app and delivered by elves (okay, roller waiters – almost as good). Look out for stand-up comedy, Christmas quizzes, silent car discos and carol karaoke at the venue too.



Tickets start at £30 per car and £15 per person for the chalet option. Head to the official site for the full line-up and to book tickets from October 9.

Actual Christmas concerts plus ‘The Nutcracker’ return to the Royal Albert Hall.

Take a look at the new Harry Potter statue in Leicester Square.

Share the story