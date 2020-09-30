Take a look at the new Harry Potter statue in Leicester Square

Galloping gargoyles! An official statue of the world’s most famous wizard, Harry Potter, has been unveiled in Leicester Square. The monument depicts a scene from ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ and forms part of Leicester Square’s existing ‘Scenes in the Square’ trail – joining the likes of Paddington Bear, Mary Poppins and Mr Bean in the heart of London.

The statue is of Daniel Radcliffe as the boy wizard in the scene where he first takes flight for quidditch. He’s been sculpted in bronze, just like his Leicester Square co-star statues. He occupies the north terrace of the very same square where the movie premiered back in 2001. Harry Potter content has also been added to the Square’s pre-exiting audio tour to coincide with the statue’s unveiling.





Harry (pictured above with ten-year-old Finn Bruce) will be poised on his Nimbus 2000 until July 2023, giving fans near and far ample opportunity to get on their brooms and get into town.

Read more here about Scenes in the Square.

Harry Potter-heads, check out these London locations associated with the boy wizard.

Or take a trip to The Making of Harry Potter Studio Tour.

Or, see which Hogwarts house you’d be in with our famous Sorting Hat quiz.

Share the story