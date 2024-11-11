Subscribe
Cigarettes After Sex at London’s O2 Arena: start time, tickets and what you need to know

The American pop band’s X’s World Tour will see them play two shows in London this week

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
News Editor, UK
Cigarettes After Sex performing live
Photograph: Naumova Ekaterina / Shutterstock.com
Cigarettes After Sex released X’s, the American band’s fourth full-length record, earlier this year – and this week they’re in London as part of a world tour supporting that record.

Greg Gonzalez and the band are in southeast London for not one but two huge shows at the O2 Arena this week. Expect lush, bittersweet pop tunes, as well as plenty of well-known numbers like ‘Apocalypse’ and ‘Cry’. 

If you’re heading to the O2 to see Cigarettes After Sex in London this week, here’s everything you need to know – from dates and timings to remaining ticket availability.

RECOMMENDED: The best gigs in London this month. 

Dates 

CAS’s two shows at the O2 are on Tuesday November 12 and Wednesday November 13 2024.

Timings 

For both shows, doors open at 6.30pm. Headline acts at the O2 tend to come on at around 8.45pm-9pm – but, as always, get down early to make sure you avoid disappointment. Curfew is at 11pm. 

On previous tour dates in Europe, CAS have come on at around 8pm-8.15pm.

Setlist 

There’s no confirmed setlist. For an idea of what Cigarettes After Sex will play at the O2, here’s the setlist from a previous tour stop in Cologne (according to Setlist.fm). 

  1. X’s
  2. You’re All I Want
  3. Dark Vacay
  4. Pistol
  5. Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby
  6. Touch
  7. Falling in Love
  8. Tejano Blue
  9. John Wayne
  10. Cry
  11. Sweet
  12. Sunsetz
  13. Heavenly
  14. K.
  15. Dreaming of You
  16. Apocalypse
  17. Opera House 

Support acts 

The gigs are both billed as having a ‘special guest’ but so far no support has been confirmed. 

Tickets  

Tickets for both dates are on Ticketmaster here and AXS here – starting from around £35 for the latter. 

 



