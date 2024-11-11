Cigarettes After Sex at London’s O2 Arena: start time, tickets and what you need to know

Cigarettes After Sex released X’s, the American band’s fourth full-length record, earlier this year – and this week they’re in London as part of a world tour supporting that record.

Greg Gonzalez and the band are in southeast London for not one but two huge shows at the O2 Arena this week. Expect lush, bittersweet pop tunes, as well as plenty of well-known numbers like ‘Apocalypse’ and ‘Cry’.

If you’re heading to the O2 to see Cigarettes After Sex in London this week, here’s everything you need to know – from dates and timings to remaining ticket availability.

Dates

CAS’s two shows at the O2 are on Tuesday November 12 and Wednesday November 13 2024.

Timings

For both shows, doors open at 6.30pm. Headline acts at the O2 tend to come on at around 8.45pm-9pm – but, as always, get down early to make sure you avoid disappointment. Curfew is at 11pm.

On previous tour dates in Europe, CAS have come on at around 8pm-8.15pm.

Setlist

There’s no confirmed setlist. For an idea of what Cigarettes After Sex will play at the O2, here’s the setlist from a previous tour stop in Cologne (according to Setlist.fm).

X’s You’re All I Want Dark Vacay Pistol Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby Touch Falling in Love Tejano Blue John Wayne Cry Sweet Sunsetz Heavenly K. Dreaming of You Apocalypse Opera House

Support acts

The gigs are both billed as having a ‘special guest’ but so far no support has been confirmed.

Tickets

Tickets for both dates are on Ticketmaster here and AXS here – starting from around £35 for the latter.

