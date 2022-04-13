CityStack is levelling up London’s independent pubs

It promises a ‘curated collection’ of some of the capital’s finest public houses. Fancy!

There are a LOT of pubs in London. Even with the pretty dismal news over the last few years of ongoing venue closures, the capital’s endless boozers suggest an almost (almost) unhealthy fascination with intoxicating beverages, sticky carpets and elderly men in corners. Sometimes, people, you can have too much choice. It’s a perennial struggle to choose a pub, especially in the era of – gasp – booking.

Now, there's a new initiative: CityStack is an app that offers the chronically thirsty a selection of just ten independent public houses. It’s chosen them based on boozer reviews, and it has even got off the sofa to go and check them out for itself. A bit like Time Out (though not as good, obvs).

The ten selected taverns span the city, from Kentish Town to Pimlico (though nothing south of the river for the truly adventurous drinker). Each one promises something special – a great craft ale roster, a hidden beer garden, a delish menu, a lovely toilet or a stuffed jackdaw perched on a branch. Okay, maybe not the last two. Yet.

CityStack also offers a pack of ten money-saving coasters, each giving you £10 off a £20 spend at one of its curated tanking houses.

So, whether you’re looking to get stuck into a massive Sunday roast and/or watch the hours lazily drift by in a slightly adjusted frame of mind, it’s definitely pub time again.

