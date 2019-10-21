Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Clapham Common’s Winterville festival is cancelled this year
Clapham Common’s Winterville festival is cancelled this year

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Monday October 21 2019, 5:00pm

Winterville ice skating rink
Photograph: Courtesy Winterville

Bah humbug! Looks like Christmas is cancelled for Winterville. The organisers of the festive playground have confirmed they are taking a year away from the event and it will not be taking place this year. The Christmas village, known for providing a more eccentric line-up of events and activities than your usual winter pop-up, has called Clapham Common home since 2017. 

A collaboration between the founders of Field Day and London Union (which owns Street Feast), it filled Clapham Common with an ice rink, immersive cinema, crazy golf course, roller disco and huge spiegeltent for live performances. 

Lambeth Council confirmed the event would not be going ahead this year. In a statement, it said: ‘Clapham Common will not be hosting Winterville this year as the operators have decided to take a year off from putting on the event. We expect that the company will apply to run the event at Clapham Common in 2020.’ 

So, fingers crossed you’ll be able to get your Clapham Christmas kicks next year.

Don’t worry, Christmas isn’t totally cancelled. Check out our guide to Christmas events, activities, winter markets and cosy pop-ups in London

There may be no Winterville this year, but there’s still our old favourite Hyde Park Winter Wonderland. Read our guide to this year’s event

 

