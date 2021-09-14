The Painter’s Room is ode to the artistic haunts of Provence and Italy

Get ready for a drink in room oozing full of timeless glamour, English style and impeccable service. Legendary Mayfair hotel Claridge’s new bar is called The Painter’s Room. It’s located on the ground floor of the art deco landmark, and it’s the third bar at the hotel joining the dark and glamorous Fumoir and the iconic Claridge’s Bar. The Painter’s Room will be an intimate affair with 24 covers, and it’s set to be home to the next generation of ground-breaking cocktails at Claridge’s, under the direction of new director of mixology Nathan McCarley O’Neill.

Justin DeSouza

Located in the space that bridges Claridge’s celebrated ballroom and the Talking Heads Gallery by artist in residence David Downton, the swish hideaway has been reimagined by interior designer Bryan O’Sullivan. The plush-pink-onyx-scalloped aesthetic pays tribute to the hotel’s design heritage, inspired by 1930s photos from the hotel’s archives with a stunning installation by artist Annie Morris. The blush-coloured marble bar takes centre stage and is complemented by a feature skylight in peach-and-cream-coloured glass.

Cocktails will be the big focus. Inspired by European culture, art and design, while the drinks menu is divided into four chapters: Light, Interpretations, Complex and Clean. Drink highlights include a Bellini with Pineau Des Charentes, Château la Coste and peach, and The Saint Remy, which is a variation on the classic Martini made with Belvedere vodka, almond blossom and quince.

27 Knightsbridge, SW1X 7LY.

