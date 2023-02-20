London
Claridge's
Photograph: Shutterstock

Claridge’s has opened a swanky new café

You don’t have to be a hotel guest to visit the posh Mayfair spot serving champagne and lobster crêpes

India Lawrence
India Lawrence
Claridge’s, one of London’s fanciest hotels, has been glowing up and up. First the posh Mayfair spot opened a swish new spa, and now it’s got a new café. The ArtSpace Café on the ground floor is now open for business, and this isn’t any old coffee shop slinging hot drinks and croissants: it’s serving lobster crêpes and takeaway champagne, dahling

You don’t have to be a hotel guest to sample the new spot – the ArtSpace Café has its own entrance behind the hotel on Brook’s Mews. As well as savoury goodies like the seafood-cocktail crêpe, a veggie reuben and Claridge’s croque madame, there is a selection of banging pastries on offer courtesy of the hotel’s executive pastry chef Thibault Hauchard. Hauchard will be whipping up French classics like paris-brests and saint honorés, as well as specials like the Claridge’s Crest Cake – a chocolate shaped like the hotel’s coat of arms, and a supersized madeleine. 

Of course, there’ll be artisan coffee supplied by Cornish company Origin Coffee Roasters, Claridge’s signature hot chocolate, a decadent drink made by melting solid chocolate in hot milk, and London’s favourite hipster tipple – kombucha. 

Minimalist architect John Pawson has designed the marble, cream and gold interiors. 

While this might not be an everyday coffee spot, if you fancy your cortado with a side of caviar, this is the place to go. 

Claridge’s ArtSpace Café, Brook’s Mews, W1.

