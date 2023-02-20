[title]
Claridge’s, one of London’s fanciest hotels, has been glowing up and up. First the posh Mayfair spot opened a swish new spa, and now it’s got a new café. The ArtSpace Café on the ground floor is now open for business, and this isn’t any old coffee shop slinging hot drinks and croissants: it’s serving lobster crêpes and takeaway champagne, dahling.
You don’t have to be a hotel guest to sample the new spot – the ArtSpace Café has its own entrance behind the hotel on Brook’s Mews. As well as savoury goodies like the seafood-cocktail crêpe, a veggie reuben and Claridge’s croque madame, there is a selection of banging pastries on offer courtesy of the hotel’s executive pastry chef Thibault Hauchard. Hauchard will be whipping up French classics like paris-brests and saint honorés, as well as specials like the Claridge’s Crest Cake – a chocolate shaped like the hotel’s coat of arms, and a supersized madeleine.
Of course, there’ll be artisan coffee supplied by Cornish company Origin Coffee Roasters, Claridge’s signature hot chocolate, a decadent drink made by melting solid chocolate in hot milk, and London’s favourite hipster tipple – kombucha.
Minimalist architect John Pawson has designed the marble, cream and gold interiors.
While this might not be an everyday coffee spot, if you fancy your cortado with a side of caviar, this is the place to go.
Claridge’s ArtSpace Café, Brook’s Mews, W1.
