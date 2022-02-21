Franco Manca or Yard Sale? Homeslice or Rudy’s? Help us crown the finest slice in the capital

Pizza: so simple, yet so bloody tasty. Crispy crusts, moreish tomato sauce, juicy mozzarella stretching into elegant strands of joy. My mouth has started salivating and we’ve not even mentioned toppings yet.

Deep pan, cheese-stuffed or stripped-back, stone-baked – however you like yours, pizza is so important. That’s why, as part of Time Out London’s Takeaways Week, we’ve launched Clash of the Slices: a crucial mission to curate THE definitive London pizza ranking and crown the best pizza in the capital. Yes, we know it’s a touchy subject.

Starting today over on the Time Out Instagram account, we’ll be putting iconic London pizza brands head to head for you to vote for your absolute fave. The knockout tournament will continue throughout the week, with the final taking place on Friday, when we’ll reveal the worthy winner of this highly coveted and brag-worthy title.

Here’s the draw:

Franco Manca v Pizza Union

Mike’s v Firezza

Voodoo Ray’s v Santa Maria

Pizza Pilgrims v Theo’s

Yard Sale v Zia Lucia

Gordo’s v Rudy’s

Four Hundred Rabbits v Icco

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele v Homeslice

Time Out’s official pizza correspondent, Angela Hui, has provided some exclusive commentary on the tense first game.

‘Right off the bat, the starting match between Franco Manca and Pizza Union is going to be a real nail biter,’ Hui said. ‘Two excellent-value pizzeria chains that have taken the capital by storm. One light, fluffy Neapolitan sourdough and the other Roman-style thin and crispy. Who will come out on top?

‘All eyes will be on the outcome of the battle of the hipster newbies: the Gordo’s v Rudy’s match. The east London Neapolitan pie slinger is hungry to prove itself, with its key attacker the Calabrese (tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy spianata salami, burrata cheese, ’nduja and ricotta cheese). However, Rudy’s, the northern powerhouse that’s recently opened in Soho, is a hot favourite. It’s a real class act and the Porchetta white pizza (roast porchetta, sage roasted potatoes, smoked mozzarella and caramelised white onions) is something to be feared. It’s going to be the match of the century and I predict there’s going to be a lot of upset.’

Things are about to get messy. Cast your votes now on our Instagram story.

