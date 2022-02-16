London
Photograph: Maureen M. Evans
Photograph: Maureen M. EvansIke Jime Trout & Scotch Bonnet Ponzu

Michelin-starred restaurants 2022: the London winners and losers

Congratulations to new stars Ikoyi and the Clove Club

Angela Hui
Written by
Angela Hui
Ah, Michelin. The doughy, tyre-man mascot. Some say the awards are a bit elitist. Others criticise them for being too French. Regardless, every year, chefs across London hold their breath over the annual prize and fantasise about what it would mean to win a coveted star or two.

Last year, was a weird one with the start of 2021 lost to lockdown. Restaurants have been trying to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels and for the past twelve months battling through a storm of staff shortages, food hikes and rent arrears. Despite its flaws, perhaps the 2022 Michelin Guide is a welcome respite from being in recovery mode and a well-deserved pat on the back for our beloved hospitality industry.

There are seven new one-star restaurants in the capital, two new two-stars and no new three stars. Only a single restaurant has been given the proverbial chop and lost a star. 

Here’s the full list of Michelin stars for London restaurants and who’s in, and who’s out:

NEW ONE STARS

Evelyn's Table, Soho – Luke Selby

Frog by Adam Handling, Covent Garden – Adam Handling

Jamavar, Mayfair – Surender Mohan

Kol, Marylebone – Santiago Lastra

Sollip, Southwark – Woongchul Park

Trivet, Southwark – Jonny Lake

Wild Honey St James, St James’s – Anthony Demetre 

Evelyn's Table
Photograph: Georgia RuddEvelyn's Table, which gets a first Michelin star

NEW TWO STARS

The Clove Club, Shoreditch – Isaac McHale, Daniel Willis and Johnny Smith

Ikoyi, St James’s – Iré Hassan-Odukale and Chef Jeremy Chan

WHO’S OUT 

Celeste at the Lanesborough, Knightsbridge – Steven Gilles

