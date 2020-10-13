While plenty of London restaurants created DIY burger, kebab and even bacon naan kits for enjoyment during lockdown, London’s vegans didn’t have quite the same array of options to get stuck into at home. But now, London’s foremost vegan taco joint Club Mexicana has really come up with the goods.

The vegan restaurant in Kingly Court has created an Al Pastor Taco DIY Kit, which includes enough Mexican grub for a party of four. All the ingredients are there to assemble vegan al pastor tacos – including corn tortillas, charred pineapple chunks and seitan in a spicy al pastor marinade (it’s usually pork or lamb in the classic Mexican street-food dish).

Photograph: Nic Crilly-Hargrave



There will soon be the option to order guacamole on the side (of course!), plus nachos loaded with ‘ground beef’ (don’t worry, it’s made from soy mince) and the London restaurant’s signature ‘cheeze’ sauce. But even more exciting add-ons will include Margaritas. With each delivery you’ll be able to order classic Tommy’s Margaritas – complete with cocktail umbrellas – and even a bright-blue ‘Electric Margarita’. Dios mío!

‘We want to bring a sense of our signature Club Mexicana warmth into people’s homes,’ said Club Mexicana founder, Meriel Armitage. You’ll be feeling fire in your chest, too, by the sounds of it.

Club Mexicana’s DIY Al Pastor Taco Kit costs £20 and includes enough ingredients to make 16 tacos for four diners. Margaritas and nachos will soon be available to add to orders. Taco kits are available to order here, with nationwide delivery.

