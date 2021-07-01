London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Test clubbing event Liverpool May 2021
Jody HartleyTest clubbing event at Circus club in Liverpool, May 2021, photo Jody Hartley

Clubs and venues aren't going to demand Covid passports after July 19

London’s nightlife will return without tests on entry

By Rhian Daly
Advertising

Nightclubs and music venues are preparing to open their doors on July 19 for the first time in nearly 18 months and a clearer picture of what to expect is starting to emerge. According to government figures, our nightlife renaissance won’t require spaces to conduct Covid tests or punters to show vaccine passports. 

Cabinet minister Michael Gove is leading a review into the reopening of the nighttime sector, with a formal hearing on their return scheduled for July 12. But, according to the Evening Standard, the MP thinks enforcing tests or passports to gain entry will be 'too much hassle' for clubbers, gig-goers and the businesses welcoming them back. 

While there’s been no official statement from Downing Street on the matter just yet, a government source told the paper: 'We are increasingly confident that people are protected and the plan is to reopen everything, with no exceptions.'

It follows a successful vaccination programme and a series of pilot events under the Events Research Programme that have seen audiences attend large gatherings with no social distancing restrictions. Entry to those events, including the 2021 BRIT Awards, Download Festival and two days of clubbing in Liverpool, required attendees to provide a negative PCR test result on the door. No substantial outbreaks were reported through the ERP. 

The nightlife sector has been hit hard by the pandemic, with venues and clubs being closed since March 2020. Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association, welcomed the news that tests and vaccine passports won’t be a part of the reopening, suggesting such requirements could have a negative impact on smaller spaces. “If you are in a late-night London pub and thinking of going on to the club around the corner, there’s a good chance that having to take a test would make you question whether to bother,” he said. 

Miss dancing? We discovered why it's so important for Londoners to move their bodies

The Blue Tit Salon is giving free haircuts to NHS workers in London

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Reopening

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.