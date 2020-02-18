Colourscape’s labyrinth of psychedelic rainbow tunnels is coming back to London

Forget chocolate rabbits and egg hunts, Wembley has a different kind of Easter treat in store. It’s transforming a concrete-filled stretch of Wembley Park Boulevard into a kaleidoscopic adventure for the eyes.

Over the Easter bank holiday, Colourscape Music Festival is bringing a huge psychedelic inflatable maze to the shopping street. Originally created by artist Peter Jones in the early ’70s, The ‘great cornucopia of colour’ holds a labyrinth of tunnels that illuminate in different shades as they catch the sun.

Guests can creep and crawl through the different rainbow-hued sections while live musicians play instruments from Tibet, China and Mongolia. Each visitor will be given a coloured cape, so you’ll feel like you’re wrapped up in a rainbow while you prance about inside.

What’s more, all profits from ticket sales will go to charity Brent Mencap, so your colourful caper will help people of all ages who have learning disabilities. Golden.

Find Colourscape Music Festival at Wembley Park Boulevard (next to London Designer Outlet) from Apr 8-13, 11am-4.30pm. Tickets for a 30-minute session are £5 for adults and £3 for children. Pre-booking is essential.

Photographs: Chris Winter / Wembley Park