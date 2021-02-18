Sloppy Jim’s. Meathäus. Buns ’n’ Stuff. Beef Me Now. If someone told you that these were burger restaurants in London, you would believe them. There are quite simply ‘a lot’ of places selling beef and baps in the capital. It’s impossible to keep track.

Unlike those names mentioned above, Wendy’s is actually real. And it’s coming (maybe?) to London. The American fast-food chain is probably best known for two things: pioneering the now ubiquitous ‘cool yet corporate’ social media style, and also inspiring the most retweeted Tweet of all time. They also make burgers and chips. If all goes according to plan they hope to be serving those aforementioned foodstuffs in the capital again soon.

We say ‘again’ because they did used to have a branch just by Oxford Circus. But that was in the olden days.

‘Our first location is in Reading and we are exploring additional opportunities in the London area,’ said a Wendy’s spokesperson. ‘The brand is excited to enter the UK with company-owned and -operated restaurants this year, and we are looking for franchisees to grow with us across the United Kingdom.’

Ah, Reading. ‘The gateway to London’ as it’s known in the burger world. Anyway, good luck, Wendy’s. Hope to see your Breakfast Baconator, spicy nuggets and chocolate frosty on these shores soon.

