Founded by Jojo Sureh in 2020, Cook To Care began as a knee-jerk reaction to the pandemic. Initially set up to support her vulnerable neighbours, the initiative has since grown into a team of 200 volunteer cooks and couriers that provide nutritious meals for 500 households a week. Through their work Cook To Care hopes to unite and enrich their local community, giving a voice to members of the local community in Streatham. There is a strong focus on providing meals that are high quality and nutritious for guests who otherwise would not have the resources.

Cook To Care is always on the lookout for volunteers to join its team of cooks and delivery riders, as well as donations to support upcoming projects. £5 can provide fresh herbs daily, £8 covers meals for an individual one week, £22 buys a 10kg bag of rice and £60 covers kitchen fees weekly.

The project also provides safe and therapeutic spaces for young people and prison leavers, reviving disused green spaces and giving them the skills to grow and cook their own food. ‘I think it's important to break the barriers and divide that dining experiences usually have,’ says Jojo.

Over the next few months Cook To Care will be hosting a series fundraising supper clubs at the Remakery in Loughborough Junction, serving seasonal plant-based food with Greek/Persian influences. For every two tickets purchased a member of the Loughborough Junction, Brixton community will be invited as a guest of honour to have their voices heard.

Tickets are priced at £35 (including drinks and BYOB).

The Supper Club will be hosted on October 29, November 26 and December 17. Donate here. Book tickets by emailing: hello@cooktocare.co.uk

