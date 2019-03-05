The 2019 nominations for the Laurence Olivier Awards – London’s biggest and most prestigious theatre awards – have just been announced. And there are no big surprises, which is mostly a good thing. Marianne Elliott’s rave-reviewed revival of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Company’ is tied neck-and-neck with sensitive Canadian 9/11 musical ‘Come from Away’ (both five star reviews in Time Out), and Matthew Lopez’s two-part Aids epic ‘The Inheritance’ always looked like awards ceremony catnip, and so it’s proved, bagging itself eight awards nominations.

The winners will be announced at the awards themselves, which take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday April 7. It will be broadcast via ITV, Magic Radio and Facebook.

Here’s the full list.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey for ‘Company’ at Gielgud Theatre

Clive Carter for ‘Come from Away’ at Phoenix Theatre

Richard Fleeshman for ‘Company’ at Gielgud Theatre

Robert Hands for ‘Come from Away’ at Phoenix Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Patti LuPone for ‘Company’ at Gielgud Theatre

Ruthie Ann Miles for ‘The King and I’ at The London Palladium

‘The Queens’ - Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Millie O’Connell, Natalie Paris, Maiya Quansah-Breed and Jarneia Richard-Noel - for ‘Six’ at Arts Theatre

Rachel Tucker for ‘Come from Away’ at Phoenix Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Music

‘Come From Away’ - Book, Music and Lyrics: David Hein and Irene Sankoff; Music Supervisor, Arrangements: Ian Eisendrath; Orchestrations: August Eriksmoen; Musical Director/UK Music Supervisor: Alan Berry; and the band of Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

‘Fun Home’ - Composer: Jeanine Tesori; Lyricist/Bookwriter: Lisa Kron at Young Vic

‘The Inheritance’ - Composer: Paul Englishby at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

‘A Monster Calls’ - Original music composed by Benji Bower and performed live by Benji with Will Bower (The Bower Brothers) at The Old Vic

‘Six’ - Original score, orchestrations and vocal arrangements: Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Tom Curran and Joe Beighton at Arts Theatre

Best New Dance Production

‘16’ + ‘A Room/Solo Echo/Bill’ by Ballet British Columbia at Sadler’s Wells

‘Blkdog’ by Botis Seva at Sadler’s Wells

‘Playlist (Track 1, 2)’ by William Forsythe for English National Ballet at Sadler’s Wells

‘The Unknown Soldier’ by Alastair Marriott for The Royal Ballet at Royal Opera House

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Akram Khan for his performance in ‘Xenos’ at Sadler’s Wells

John Macfarlane for his design of ‘Swan Lake’ at Royal Opera House

Dimitris Papaioannou for his choreography of ‘The Great Tamer’ at Sadler’s Wells

Best Entertainment and Family

‘A Monster Calls’ at The Old Vic

‘Snow White’ at The London Palladium

‘Songs for Nobodies’ at Ambassadors Theatre

‘The Wider Earth’ at Jerwood Gallery, Natural History Museum

Best Theatre Choreographer

Kelly Devine for ‘Come from Away’ at Phoenix Theatre

Christopher Gattelli based on original choreography by Jerome Robbins for ‘The King and I’ at The London Palladium

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille for ‘Six’ at Arts Theatre

Liam Steel for ‘Company’ at Gielgud Theatre

Best musical revival

‘Caroline, Or Change’ at Playhouse Theatre

‘Company’ at Gielgud Theatre

‘The King and I’ at The London Palladium

Best Actor in a Musical

Marc Antolin for ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith for ‘Tina - The Tina Turner Musical’ at Aldwych Theatre

Zubin Varla for ‘Fun Home’ at Young Vic

Ken Watanabe for ‘The King and I’ at The London Palladium

Best Actress in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke for ‘Caroline, Or Change’ at Playhouse Theatre

Rosalie Craig for ‘Company’ at Gielgud Theatre

Kelli O'Hara for ‘The King and I’ at The London Palladium

Adrienne Warren for ‘Tina - The Tina Turner Musical’ at Aldwych Theatre

Best Revival

‘King Lear’ at Duke of York's Theatre

‘The Lieutenant Of Inishmore’ at Noël Coward Theatre

‘The Price’ at Wyndham's Theatre

‘Summer And Smoke’ at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre

Best New Comedy

‘Home, I'm Darling’ at National Theatre - Dorfman and Duke of York's Theatre

‘Nine Night’ at National Theatre - Dorfman and Trafalgar Studios 1

‘Quiz’ at Noël Coward Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre

Moe Bar-El for his performance in ‘Every Day I Make Greatness Happen’ at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs

‘Flesh and Bone’ at Soho Theatre

Jonathan Hyde for his performance in ‘Gently Down The Stream’ at Park Theatre

‘The Phlebotomist’ at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs

Athena Stevens for ‘Schism’ at Park Theatre

Best Lighting Design

Neil Austin for ‘Company’ at Gielgud Theatre

Howell Binkley for ‘Come from Away’ at Phoenix Theatre

Jon Clark for ‘The Inheritance’ at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

Lee Curran for ‘Summer and Smoke’ at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

Best Sound Design

Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid for ‘The Inheritance’ at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

Mike Beer for ‘A Monster Calls’ at The Old Vic

Carolyn Downing for ‘Summer and Smoke’ at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

Gareth Owen for ‘Come from Away’ at Phoenix Theatre

Nick Powell for ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ at National Theatre - Lyttelton

Best Costume Design

Fly Davis for ‘Caroline, or Change’ at Playhouse Theatre

Anna Fleischle for ‘Home, I'm Darling’ at National Theatre - Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre

Gabriella Slade for ‘Six’ at Arts Theatre

Catherine Zuber for ‘The King and I’ at The London Palladium

Best Set Design

Bunny Christie for ‘Company’ at Gielgud Theatre

Bob Crowley for ‘The Inheritance’ at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

Es Devlin for ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ at National Theatre - Lyttelton

Anna Fleischle for ‘Home, I'm Darling’ at National Theatre - Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Keir Charles for ‘Quiz’ at Noël Coward Theatre

Adam Gillen for ‘Killer Joe’ at Trafalgar Studios 1

Adrian Lukis for ‘The Price’ at Wyndham’s Theatre

Malcolm Sinclair for ‘Pressure’ at Ambassadors Theatre

Chris Walley for ‘The Lieutenant Of Inishmore’ at Noël Coward Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Susan Brown for ‘Home, I’m Darling’ at National Theatre - Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre

Monica Dolan for ‘All About Eve’ at Noël Coward Theatre

Cecilia Noble for ‘Nine Night’ at National Theatre - Dorfman and Trafalgar Studios 1

Vanessa Redgrave for ‘The Inheritance’ at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

Best New Opera Production

‘Katya Kabanova’ at Royal Opera House

‘Lessons In Love and Violence’ at Royal Opera House

‘The Turn of the Screw’ at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

David Butt Philip and Roderick Williams for their performances in ‘War Requiem’ at London Coliseum

The English National Opera chorus for ‘Paul Bunyan’ at Wilton’s Music Hall

Andris Nelsons for his conducting of ‘Lohengrin’ at Royal Opera House

The ensemble of ‘Porgy and Bess’ at London Coliseum

Best Actor

Adam Godley, Ben Miles and Simon Russell Beale for ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ at National Theatre - Lyttelton

Arinzé Kene for ‘Misty’ at Trafalgar Studios 1

Ian McKellen for ‘King Lear’ at Duke of York’s Theatre

Kyle Soller for ‘The Inheritance’ at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

David Suchet for ‘The Price’ at Wyndham’s Theatre

Best Actress

Gillian Anderson for ‘All About Eve’ at Noël Coward Theatre

Eileen Atkins for ‘The Height of the Storm’ at Wyndham’s Theatre

Patsy Ferran for ‘Summer and Smoke’ at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

Sophie Okonedo for ‘Antony and Cleopatra’ at National Theatre - Olivier

Katherine Parkinson for ‘Home, I’m Darling’ at National Theatre - Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre

Best Director

Christopher Ashley for ‘Come from Away’ at Phoenix Theatre

Stephen Daldry for ‘The Inheritance’ at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

Marianne Elliott for ‘Company’ at Gielgud Theatre

Rebecca Frecknall for ‘Summer and Smoke’ at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre

Sam Mendes for ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ at National Theatre - Lyttelton

Best New Play

‘The Inheritance’ at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

‘The Lehman Trilogy’ at National Theatre - Lyttelton

‘Misty’ at Trafalgar Studios 1

‘Sweat’ at Donmar Warehouse

Best New Musical

‘Come from Away’ at Phoenix Theatre

‘Fun Home’ at Young Vic

‘Six’ at Arts Theatre

‘Tina - The Tina Turner Musical’ at Aldwych Theatre

