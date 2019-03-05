The 2019 nominations for the Laurence Olivier Awards – London’s biggest and most prestigious theatre awards – have just been announced. And there are no big surprises, which is mostly a good thing. Marianne Elliott’s rave-reviewed revival of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Company’ is tied neck-and-neck with sensitive Canadian 9/11 musical ‘Come from Away’ (both five star reviews in Time Out), and Matthew Lopez’s two-part Aids epic ‘The Inheritance’ always looked like awards ceremony catnip, and so it’s proved, bagging itself eight awards nominations.
The winners will be announced at the awards themselves, which take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday April 7. It will be broadcast via ITV, Magic Radio and Facebook.
Here’s the full list.
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Jonathan Bailey for ‘Company’ at Gielgud Theatre
Clive Carter for ‘Come from Away’ at Phoenix Theatre
Richard Fleeshman for ‘Company’ at Gielgud Theatre
Robert Hands for ‘Come from Away’ at Phoenix Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Patti LuPone for ‘Company’ at Gielgud Theatre
Ruthie Ann Miles for ‘The King and I’ at The London Palladium
‘The Queens’ - Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Millie O’Connell, Natalie Paris, Maiya Quansah-Breed and Jarneia Richard-Noel - for ‘Six’ at Arts Theatre
Rachel Tucker for ‘Come from Away’ at Phoenix Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Music
‘Come From Away’ - Book, Music and Lyrics: David Hein and Irene Sankoff; Music Supervisor, Arrangements: Ian Eisendrath; Orchestrations: August Eriksmoen; Musical Director/UK Music Supervisor: Alan Berry; and the band of Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
‘Fun Home’ - Composer: Jeanine Tesori; Lyricist/Bookwriter: Lisa Kron at Young Vic
‘The Inheritance’ - Composer: Paul Englishby at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
‘A Monster Calls’ - Original music composed by Benji Bower and performed live by Benji with Will Bower (The Bower Brothers) at The Old Vic
‘Six’ - Original score, orchestrations and vocal arrangements: Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Tom Curran and Joe Beighton at Arts Theatre
Best New Dance Production
‘16’ + ‘A Room/Solo Echo/Bill’ by Ballet British Columbia at Sadler’s Wells
‘Blkdog’ by Botis Seva at Sadler’s Wells
‘Playlist (Track 1, 2)’ by William Forsythe for English National Ballet at Sadler’s Wells
‘The Unknown Soldier’ by Alastair Marriott for The Royal Ballet at Royal Opera House
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Akram Khan for his performance in ‘Xenos’ at Sadler’s Wells
John Macfarlane for his design of ‘Swan Lake’ at Royal Opera House
Dimitris Papaioannou for his choreography of ‘The Great Tamer’ at Sadler’s Wells
Best Entertainment and Family
‘A Monster Calls’ at The Old Vic
‘Snow White’ at The London Palladium
‘Songs for Nobodies’ at Ambassadors Theatre
‘The Wider Earth’ at Jerwood Gallery, Natural History Museum
Best Theatre Choreographer
Kelly Devine for ‘Come from Away’ at Phoenix Theatre
Christopher Gattelli based on original choreography by Jerome Robbins for ‘The King and I’ at The London Palladium
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille for ‘Six’ at Arts Theatre
Liam Steel for ‘Company’ at Gielgud Theatre
Best musical revival
‘Caroline, Or Change’ at Playhouse Theatre
‘Company’ at Gielgud Theatre
‘The King and I’ at The London Palladium
Best Actor in a Musical
Marc Antolin for ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Kobna Holdbrook-Smith for ‘Tina - The Tina Turner Musical’ at Aldwych Theatre
Zubin Varla for ‘Fun Home’ at Young Vic
Ken Watanabe for ‘The King and I’ at The London Palladium
Best Actress in a Musical
Sharon D Clarke for ‘Caroline, Or Change’ at Playhouse Theatre
Rosalie Craig for ‘Company’ at Gielgud Theatre
Kelli O'Hara for ‘The King and I’ at The London Palladium
Adrienne Warren for ‘Tina - The Tina Turner Musical’ at Aldwych Theatre
Best Revival
‘King Lear’ at Duke of York's Theatre
‘The Lieutenant Of Inishmore’ at Noël Coward Theatre
‘The Price’ at Wyndham's Theatre
‘Summer And Smoke’ at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre
Best New Comedy
‘Home, I'm Darling’ at National Theatre - Dorfman and Duke of York's Theatre
‘Nine Night’ at National Theatre - Dorfman and Trafalgar Studios 1
‘Quiz’ at Noël Coward Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre
Moe Bar-El for his performance in ‘Every Day I Make Greatness Happen’ at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs
‘Flesh and Bone’ at Soho Theatre
Jonathan Hyde for his performance in ‘Gently Down The Stream’ at Park Theatre
‘The Phlebotomist’ at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs
Athena Stevens for ‘Schism’ at Park Theatre
Best Lighting Design
Neil Austin for ‘Company’ at Gielgud Theatre
Howell Binkley for ‘Come from Away’ at Phoenix Theatre
Jon Clark for ‘The Inheritance’ at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
Lee Curran for ‘Summer and Smoke’ at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
Best Sound Design
Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid for ‘The Inheritance’ at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
Mike Beer for ‘A Monster Calls’ at The Old Vic
Carolyn Downing for ‘Summer and Smoke’ at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
Gareth Owen for ‘Come from Away’ at Phoenix Theatre
Nick Powell for ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ at National Theatre - Lyttelton
Best Costume Design
Fly Davis for ‘Caroline, or Change’ at Playhouse Theatre
Anna Fleischle for ‘Home, I'm Darling’ at National Theatre - Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre
Gabriella Slade for ‘Six’ at Arts Theatre
Catherine Zuber for ‘The King and I’ at The London Palladium
Best Set Design
Bunny Christie for ‘Company’ at Gielgud Theatre
Bob Crowley for ‘The Inheritance’ at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
Es Devlin for ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ at National Theatre - Lyttelton
Anna Fleischle for ‘Home, I'm Darling’ at National Theatre - Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Keir Charles for ‘Quiz’ at Noël Coward Theatre
Adam Gillen for ‘Killer Joe’ at Trafalgar Studios 1
Adrian Lukis for ‘The Price’ at Wyndham’s Theatre
Malcolm Sinclair for ‘Pressure’ at Ambassadors Theatre
Chris Walley for ‘The Lieutenant Of Inishmore’ at Noël Coward Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Susan Brown for ‘Home, I’m Darling’ at National Theatre - Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre
Monica Dolan for ‘All About Eve’ at Noël Coward Theatre
Cecilia Noble for ‘Nine Night’ at National Theatre - Dorfman and Trafalgar Studios 1
Vanessa Redgrave for ‘The Inheritance’ at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
Best New Opera Production
‘Katya Kabanova’ at Royal Opera House
‘Lessons In Love and Violence’ at Royal Opera House
‘The Turn of the Screw’ at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
David Butt Philip and Roderick Williams for their performances in ‘War Requiem’ at London Coliseum
The English National Opera chorus for ‘Paul Bunyan’ at Wilton’s Music Hall
Andris Nelsons for his conducting of ‘Lohengrin’ at Royal Opera House
The ensemble of ‘Porgy and Bess’ at London Coliseum
Best Actor
Adam Godley, Ben Miles and Simon Russell Beale for ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ at National Theatre - Lyttelton
Arinzé Kene for ‘Misty’ at Trafalgar Studios 1
Ian McKellen for ‘King Lear’ at Duke of York’s Theatre
Kyle Soller for ‘The Inheritance’ at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
David Suchet for ‘The Price’ at Wyndham’s Theatre
Best Actress
Gillian Anderson for ‘All About Eve’ at Noël Coward Theatre
Eileen Atkins for ‘The Height of the Storm’ at Wyndham’s Theatre
Patsy Ferran for ‘Summer and Smoke’ at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
Sophie Okonedo for ‘Antony and Cleopatra’ at National Theatre - Olivier
Katherine Parkinson for ‘Home, I’m Darling’ at National Theatre - Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre
Best Director
Christopher Ashley for ‘Come from Away’ at Phoenix Theatre
Stephen Daldry for ‘The Inheritance’ at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
Marianne Elliott for ‘Company’ at Gielgud Theatre
Rebecca Frecknall for ‘Summer and Smoke’ at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre
Sam Mendes for ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ at National Theatre - Lyttelton
Best New Play
‘The Inheritance’ at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
‘The Lehman Trilogy’ at National Theatre - Lyttelton
‘Misty’ at Trafalgar Studios 1
‘Sweat’ at Donmar Warehouse
Best New Musical
‘Come from Away’ at Phoenix Theatre
‘Fun Home’ at Young Vic
‘Six’ at Arts Theatre
‘Tina - The Tina Turner Musical’ at Aldwych Theatre
