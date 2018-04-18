0
London theatre critics' choice

Our theatre critics recommend the best London theatre of the moment

By Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Wednesday April 18 2018

Check out our regularly-updated round up of the very best shows you can currently see on London stages

The Encounter

The Encounter

5 out of 5 stars
Recommended

Interview: Simon McBurney on 'The Encounter' ‘The Encounter’ begins with performer/creator Simon McBurney telling us that right now he should be at home telling his daughter a bedtime story…

Read more
Barbican Centre , Barbican Until Saturday May 5 2018
Caroline, or Change

Caroline, or Change

4 out of 5 stars
Recommended

It’s Louisiana, 1963. Change is in the air, in theory. But household maid Caroline is still stuck in a stuffy basement, pulling loose change from her employers’ pockets…

Buy tickets Read more
Hampstead Theatre , Swiss Cottage Until Saturday February 9 2019
The Ferryman

The Ferryman

5 out of 5 stars
Recommended

There is a live goose in 'The Ferryman'. And a live rabbit. And a live baby. None of these things are particularly important in and of themselves, but I guess I have to start somewhere in describing this enormous, shattering eruption of a play from 'Jerusalem' playwright Jez Butterworth…

Buy tickets Read more
Gielgud Theatre , Soho Until Saturday May 19 2018
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

4 out of 5 stars
Recommended

In the unlikely event you were worried a leap to the stage for JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series would result in it becoming aggressively highbrow, self-consciously arty or grindingly bereft of magical high jinks, just chill the hell out, muggle…

Read more
Palace Theatre , Soho Until Sunday January 13 2019
Quiz

Quiz

5 out of 5 stars
Recommended

Here we go. For £100*, is James Graham’s new play ‘Quiz’: A) a wryly funny piece of early noughties nostalgia that fondly looks back with some amusement at a once-massive, but now only dimly remembered episode in British cultural history…

Buy tickets Read more
Noël Coward Theatre , Covent Garden Until Saturday June 16 2018
‘Brief Encounter’ review

‘Brief Encounter’ review

4 out of 5 stars
Recommended

Clearly not one to sulk into her P45, Emma Rice has opted to fill the time between her controversial departure from the Globe and the launch of her new company by bringing back one of her most beloved Kneehigh hits…

Buy tickets Read more
Empire Haymarket , St James' Until Sunday September 2 2018
‘The Inheritance’ review

‘The Inheritance’ review

4 out of 5 stars
Recommended

‘The Inheritance’ is the definition of a big ask: the world premiere of a two-part, seven-hour play by Matthew Lopez, a US writer Brit audiences are unlikely to have heard of…

Read more
Young Vic , Southwark Until Saturday May 19 2018
By: Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Tuesday April 10 2018, 12:00am

