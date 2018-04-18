London theatre critics' choice
Our theatre critics recommend the best London theatre of the moment
Check out our regularly-updated round up of the very best shows you can currently see on London stages
The Encounter
Interview: Simon McBurney on 'The Encounter' ‘The Encounter’ begins with performer/creator Simon McBurney telling us that right now he should be at home telling his daughter a bedtime story…
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ is a burst of joy in the heart of the West End. This new British musical, transferring from the Sheffield Crucible, is the real deal…
Caroline, or Change
It’s Louisiana, 1963. Change is in the air, in theory. But household maid Caroline is still stuck in a stuffy basement, pulling loose change from her employers’ pockets…
The Ferryman
There is a live goose in 'The Ferryman'. And a live rabbit. And a live baby. None of these things are particularly important in and of themselves, but I guess I have to start somewhere in describing this enormous, shattering eruption of a play from 'Jerusalem' playwright Jez Butterworth…
Hamilton
Okay, let’s just get this out of the way. ‘Hamilton’ is stupendously good…
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
In the unlikely event you were worried a leap to the stage for JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series would result in it becoming aggressively highbrow, self-consciously arty or grindingly bereft of magical high jinks, just chill the hell out, muggle…
Matilda the Musical
'My mummy says I'm a miracle,' lisps a pampered mini-me at a purgatorial kiddies' birthday party at the outset of this delicious, treacly-dark family show…
Quiz
Here we go. For £100*, is James Graham’s new play ‘Quiz’: A) a wryly funny piece of early noughties nostalgia that fondly looks back with some amusement at a once-massive, but now only dimly remembered episode in British cultural history…
Pericles (Périclès, Prince de Tyr)
Duking it out with ‘Cymbeline’ for the title of Shakespeare’s weirdest play, ‘Pericles’ is one long fever dream…
‘Brief Encounter’ review
Clearly not one to sulk into her P45, Emma Rice has opted to fill the time between her controversial departure from the Globe and the launch of her new company by bringing back one of her most beloved Kneehigh hits…
‘The Inheritance’ review
‘The Inheritance’ is the definition of a big ask: the world premiere of a two-part, seven-hour play by Matthew Lopez, a US writer Brit audiences are unlikely to have heard of…
