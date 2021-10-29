Confirmed: Paul Rudd stans Darjeeling Express

The ageless, timeless beauty that is Paul Rudd has very, very good taste in London restaurants as confirmed this week by his pal, Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy.

In August the pair went for dinner together at Darjeeling Express on Garrick Street and Levy had a little chat about their date earlier this week on Stateside chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live, noting that Rudd – who was in the capital filming the new Ant-Man movie – has the smooth, elegant face of a man half his age (Paul Rudd is actually 52. 52!)

'That is the great Asma Khan,' explained Levy when Kimmel inquired about the woman in the viral pic of the two dining together. 'We had a tremendous meal in London. Paul had to pull some Ant-Man strings,' added the actor of how Rudd scored them a table at the restaurant. Chef Asma Khan’s restaurant first began life as a pop-up and is now one of London's most acclaimed Indian dining spots.

This is so AMAZING! Thank you @danjlevy for talking about your visit to our restaurant…and that picture that went #viral! You can see the whole interview @JimmyKimmelLive here https://t.co/eBskc7UBvO Hope to feed you soon Dan ❤️ #LetsDoLondon pic.twitter.com/jcqqxogDWf — Darjeeling Express (@Darjeelingldn) October 28, 2021

Perhaps the secret to Rudd’s never-ending youth is his regular meals at Darjeeling Express. As well as dining there with Levy, the Rudd-ernator has also popped by for their biryani supperclub, points out Hot Dinners.

In an interview with Insider, Khan said that when Rudd was at the restaurant, he FaceTimed a member of staff who had travelled to India to look after her father. "I thought that was just the most beautiful thing he did,” said Khan. 'He talked to her in an unhurried way.' Khan also had her own take on why Rudd looks so ruddy great. 'I think the reason why he looks so young is because he's a good man. Both his kids were there both times; he's a very family man. I think he's a man at peace, and that shows.'

Asma Khan tells us why she loves Garrick Street

Here's London's best Indian restaurants



