London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Tattooed hands cutting up some pie and mash
Photograph: Stuart Freedman

Cor blimey – there’s a pie and mash cockney brunch coming to Camden

The Electric Ballroom will host tributes to Chas ‘n’ Dave and Pearly Kings and Queens alongside some solid London carbs

By Leonie Cooper
Advertising

I can’t believe we’re already talking about September, but such is the unstoppable march of time that it’s actually not that far away now.

Anyway, as months go, the onset of autumn seems to us to be the perfect time to launch Pie & Mash Brunch Camden. On Sunday September 12 – and then on Sunday November 14 – the Electric Ballroom will be home to a cockney knees-up of heroic proportions, with 100% Scottish beef, veggie and vegan pies supplied by traditional pie slingers Robins (who've been making them since 1929) complete with lashings of classic parsley liquor (or Bisto gravy, if you must) as well as an hour of bottomless Sex on Southend Beach cocktails. 

It’s not just pies and booze though. Oh no. In true cockney fashion there’ll be a jellied eels eating contest, with a month’s supply of jellied eels for the winner. It's almost enough to make you not want to enter. Then there’s a 'Knees Up Mother Brown’ dance-off, a mini car boot sale and a Chas ’n' Dave tribute band as well as an homage to the Pearly King and Queens. DJ Cockney Kev will be playing Lahhhdahhhn bangers all afternoon. 

It’s £30 in and runs from midday to 5pm, so don't dilly dally on the way.

BYO knotted hankies for use as ever-so fetching headwear.

Sep 12 + Nov 14, Electric Ballroom, 184 Camden High St, NW1 8QP

Here are the best brunches in London – these ones come without a fake Chas 'n' Dave, however

18 cracking Camden spots, as recommended by locals 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Autumn

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.