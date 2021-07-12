The Electric Ballroom will host tributes to Chas ‘n’ Dave and Pearly Kings and Queens alongside some solid London carbs

I can’t believe we’re already talking about September, but such is the unstoppable march of time that it’s actually not that far away now.

Anyway, as months go, the onset of autumn seems to us to be the perfect time to launch Pie & Mash Brunch Camden. On Sunday September 12 – and then on Sunday November 14 – the Electric Ballroom will be home to a cockney knees-up of heroic proportions, with 100% Scottish beef, veggie and vegan pies supplied by traditional pie slingers Robins (who've been making them since 1929) complete with lashings of classic parsley liquor (or Bisto gravy, if you must) as well as an hour of bottomless Sex on Southend Beach cocktails.

It’s not just pies and booze though. Oh no. In true cockney fashion there’ll be a jellied eels eating contest, with a month’s supply of jellied eels for the winner. It's almost enough to make you not want to enter. Then there’s a 'Knees Up Mother Brown’ dance-off, a mini car boot sale and a Chas ’n' Dave tribute band as well as an homage to the Pearly King and Queens. DJ Cockney Kev will be playing Lahhhdahhhn bangers all afternoon.

It’s £30 in and runs from midday to 5pm, so don't dilly dally on the way.

BYO knotted hankies for use as ever-so fetching headwear.

Sep 12 + Nov 14, Electric Ballroom, 184 Camden High St, NW1 8QP

