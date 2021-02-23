Costa del Tottenham's announced a whole weekend of outdoor parties in April

Anyone else’s Whatsapp groups an absolute mess of overlapping plan suggestions right now? ‘Who’s booking June 22 off for the hangover?’ ‘Anyone want to go to Mighty Hoopla?’ ‘Who's up for doing five days of Tough Mudder b2b?’ It seems like everyone in London is logging on to Doodle at the same time, ready to organise their first trip back to the pub, the seaside and Rowan’s.

If the one thing you absolutely can't wait to return to is The Club then prepare thyself for joy. While you’ll have to wait until June 21 (or later) for actually Dancing Inside Clubs, the outdoor seated clubs we all learned to love in lockdown can relaunch in mid-April.

The first to announce an opening party? Costa Del Tottenham. Last night it announced five parties over the course of the April 16-18 weekend. The sitch is the same as last year: tables of six, the music and vibes of the club, a welcome cocktail, table service and the sheer joy of being out of the house.

‘After nearly a year of despair, on and off lockdowns, scotch eggs and generally not knowing what the hell is happening, we are now on the road to recovery and can announce the re-opening of Costaspecial shows!’ the organisers write on the website.

Tickets come in sets of six and start at £30 for an early bird table. (That's a fiver each.) Find out more here.

Might Hoopla's coming back and you can get tickets here.

When will London reopen and what are the latest rules?