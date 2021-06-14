London
The blue boar roast
Photo: Tim Green

Could this be London's best new roast dinner?

It's not exactly roast weather... but you still definitely would

By Joe Mackertich
The Blue Boar pub in Westminster (which only opened in May) has teamed up with very excellent, very exciting chef Sally Abé to create what might - might - end up being a legendary London Sunday roast. 

All the meat is sourced from the highly-rated Lake District Farmers, including a roast rump of 56-day aged Cumbrian beef, served with bone marrow gravy and Yorkshire pudding. There's also loin of Berkshire pork, served with crackling and apple sauce. Both are accompanied by very posh roast potatoes, root vegetables and greens. A veggie Toad in the Hole with black garlic gravy is available for the meat-averse among us.

In the market for some sides? Course you are. Montgomery cheddar cauliflower cheese; baked beef bone marrow with a parsley crumb; mini cottage pie and Clapshot croquette. It's all Abé approved, all good stuff. Dessert is Medlar's famous sticky toffee pudding served with buttermilk ice cream.

As an added bonus, anyone who books a table on Father's Day this Sunday is in with a chance to win two tickets for a tour and tasting session at the Meantime Brewery. Tasty.

The Blue Boar pub Sunday Roast menu is available every Sunday from 12pm until 6pm.

