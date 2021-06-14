It's not exactly roast weather... but you still definitely would

The Blue Boar pub in Westminster (which only opened in May) has teamed up with very excellent, very exciting chef Sally Abé to create what might - might - end up being a legendary London Sunday roast.

All the meat is sourced from the highly-rated Lake District Farmers, including a roast rump of 56-day aged Cumbrian beef, served with bone marrow gravy and Yorkshire pudding. There's also loin of Berkshire pork, served with crackling and apple sauce. Both are accompanied by very posh roast potatoes, root vegetables and greens. A veggie Toad in the Hole with black garlic gravy is available for the meat-averse among us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Boar (@blueboarpub)

In the market for some sides? Course you are. Montgomery cheddar cauliflower cheese; baked beef bone marrow with a parsley crumb; mini cottage pie and Clapshot croquette. It's all Abé approved, all good stuff. Dessert is Medlar's famous sticky toffee pudding served with buttermilk ice cream.

As an added bonus, anyone who books a table on Father's Day this Sunday is in with a chance to win two tickets for a tour and tasting session at the Meantime Brewery. Tasty.

The Blue Boar pub Sunday Roast menu is available every Sunday from 12pm until 6pm.

All of London's best new restaurants, according to us

Beer garden sounds good about now? Here's our pick of the city's finest