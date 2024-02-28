London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
40FT
Steve Ryan

The best taprooms in London

From Bermondsey Beer Mile haunts to mega breweries, these are all the best craft beer bars in the capital

Leonie Cooper
Edited by
Leonie Cooper
Written by
Bobby Palmer
Advertising

It won't come as any great surprise to you that Londoners like beer. You can't walk past a railway arch without spotting the tell-tale shiny tanks of a microbrewery, and it would be foolish not to enjoy them. So this weekend, why not enjoy your pint mere yards away from where it was made in one of London’s best craft beer taprooms? Here's our list of the most exciting spots to drink on draught, including craft beer behemoths like Beavertown, rough and ready spaces attached to burgeoning London breweries and legendary locations on the Bermondsey Beer Mile and the east London equivalent, the Blackhorse Beer Mile by Blackhorse Lane. Check opening times before you go, as some spots are only open at the weekend. 

RECOMMENDED: The 50 best pubs in London

The best taprooms in London

Exale Brewing & Taproom
Exale

1. Exale Brewing & Taproom

  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • Walthamstow

A fun and friendly taproom from Exale Brewery on the Blackhorse Beer Mile in Walthamstow, with a weekly changing menu of pints. A must-order though, is the bright orange Krankie sour, which might remind you a touch of a certain Scottish soft drink... Rotating kitchen residents will make you want to stay all night – previous talents include haggis supremos Auld Hag.  

Read more

2. Eko Brewery and Taproom

  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • Peckham

Eko is one to watch. This Peckham taproom serves beers made from coconut palm sugar and South African hops and uses traditional African brewing techniques. Eko is run by a husband and wife team, and you can pick up their beers at some of London's most acclaimed restaurants, from Akoko to Chishuru. There's food at their own spot too, and the in-house Eko & Sides offers excellent west African and Caribbean cuisine. 

Read more
Advertising
Brick Brewery Taproom
Nic Crilly-Hargrave

3. Brick Brewery Taproom

  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • Peckham

Peckham stalwarts Brick run a taproom as no-nonsense as its flagship line of beers. So, if you’re wanting to neck a Peckham Pale, a Peckham IPA, a Peckham Pils or even a ruby red Peckham Rye, this is the place to be. Bonus points for the pop-up art exhibitions which often grace the walls.

Read more
Wild Card Brewery Lockwood

4. Wild Card Brewery Lockwood

  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • Walthamstow

Wild Card Brewery’s Lockwood HQ is all about the social vibes. That means pop-up cinema, live music and regular jazz nights as well as record fairs. Oh yeah, there’s beer, too.

Read more
Advertising
Big Penny Social
Photograph: Chris Coulson

6. Big Penny Social

  • Bars and pubs
  • Beer hall
  • Walthamstow

A vast beer-moth on the Blackhorse Beer Mile, Big Penny Social is an events space, taproom and all-round playground for adults (and come the weekend, plenty of kids too). There are three bars, 82 taps and four tanks where they brew their own. 

Read more
Advertising
Hackney Church Brew Co

7. Hackney Church Brew Co

  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • Hackney
  • price 2 of 4

Check out this taproom-in-a-railway-arch for its charmingly pubby, walled beer garden. It’s a great spot from which to sample the east London brewery’s extremely drinkable range – and grub from barbecue crew Lagom seriously suits a session on the ales.

Read more
Cloudwater London

8. Cloudwater London

  • Bars and pubs
  • Craft beer pubs
  • Bermondsey
  • price 3 of 4

Having migrated down from Manchester, Cloudwater has made a massive impact on the London beer scene with its seasonal-first approach. There are 20 ever-changing taps at its arty, spacious Enid Street railway arch location, which has quickly become a must for Bermondsey Beer Mile-rs.

Read more
Advertising
Hiver Beers and Taproom

9. Hiver Beers and Taproom

  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • Bermondsey

If you’re looking for something a little different, this is your place to go. Sure, it might seem like yet another Bermondsey brewery, but Hiver are unique because they use honey from urban beekeepers in the brewing of its beer. You can sign up to beer-and-beekeeping experiences, try its homemade honey or, on occasion, even help roll candles out of beeswax. There's even actual beehives on display inside.

Read more
Camden Town Brewery Bar

10. Camden Town Brewery Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Kentish Town

You can’t talk about London beers without mentioning Camden, and the bright-red emblazoned home of Hells, Show Off and Gentleman’s Wit is suitably massive. There are brewery tours, street food appearances and, of course, all of your faves on tap – even if a good portion of the company’s actual beer brewing has now decamped to Enfield.

Read more
Advertising

11. Hackney Brewery at High Hill Taproom

Hackney Brewery started life in Haggerston back in 2011, but have since moved operations to Walthamstow and the High Hill Taproom. Brewery tours, vintage fairs, games night and comedy evenings all provide an illumintating backdrop to a session of getting sozzled here. 

Read more
Beavertown Brewery

12. Beavertown Brewery

  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • Tottenham

One of London’s real OG breweries, Beavertown’s taproom is just as impressive as you’d expect. It’s the place to go for alfresco beers in Tottenham, whether you’re drinking from the tap or from one of its famous illustrated cans. Alternatively, if you’re a football fan, head to its location at the nearby Spurs stadium for a tipple at the UK’s only onsite footie ground microbrewery.

Read more
Advertising
Signature Brew
Photograph: Signature Brew

13. Signature Brew

  • Bars and pubs
  • Walthamstow

Another must-visit stop-off on the Blackhorse Beer Mile in Walthamstow, Signature Brew is the most musical of all of London's taprooms. Live music is a common occurence here, and the names of the beers – Roadie, Backstage IPA and Studio Lager – reflect their dedication to the rock'n'roll cause. 

Read more
EeBria Tap

14. EeBria Tap

  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • Bermondsey

Another Bermondsey Beer Mile go-to, EeBria’s no-frills taproom is best known for its fun-first approach. Vanquish your foes in a high-intensity game of shuffleboard, play a few rounds on the old-school arcade machine, then treat yourself to a celebratory pint on a bright blue barrel outside.

Read more
Advertising
Fourpure Basecamp
Photograph: James North

15. Fourpure Basecamp

  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • Bermondsey
  • price 2 of 4

You can’t talk about the Bermondsey Beer Mile without mentioning Fourpure, who have long lorded themselves over Bermondsey’s southern starting point. Their enormous ‘Basecamp’, includes an eye-watering 43 taps, resident street food and a lofty ‘treehouse tasting room’.

Read more
Villages
Rob Greig

16. Villages

  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • Deptford
  • price 2 of 4

Although this independent brewery has only been producing pints for a couple of years, it has already established itself as a craft beer fixture in Deptford. Its taproom has the usual: concrete floors, woodchip furniture, naked light bulbs and potted succulents, plus unique fruity beers and the brewery’s trademark illustrations hanging above.

Read more
Advertising
Ignition Brewery

17. Ignition Brewery

  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • Sydenham

Sydenham’s Ignition Brewery is a small brewery with a big heart: both the brewery and the taproom are staffed by people with learning disabilities, who’ve been supported and trained to brew and serve delicious craft beer.

Read more
Two Tribes Brewhouse & Taproom

18. Two Tribes Brewhouse & Taproom

  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • King’s Cross
  • price 2 of 4

There are few taprooms which look cooler than Two Tribes’ flagship location. Vibey neon logo above the door? Check. Purple lighting shrouding the tables indoors? Check. Tables decorated with abstract art, from which to sip IPAs and watch live music? Double-check.

Read more
Advertising
Gipsy Hill Brewing Company
© Mick Habgood

19. Gipsy Hill Brewing Company

  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • West Norwood

If you’re not drinking beer on an industrial estate, is it even summer? The fans of this tastefully done south-east taproom spill out into the car park, occupying picnic tables and chowing down on street food as they work through the brilliant beer on the lines.

Read more
Howling Hops Tank Bar

20. Howling Hops Tank Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Hackney Wick
  • price 2 of 4

This big, roomy venue in Hackney Wick prides itself on being the UK’s first dedicated tank bar (that means no cans, bottles, casks or kegs). A chatty crowd fill its Munich beer hall-style picnic benches.

Read more
Advertising
Little Faith

21. Little Faith

  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • Deptford
  • price 2 of 4

Deptford dockside taproom Little Faith is legitimately post-industrial, with a bohemian vibe that’s often missing in these places, and a decent outdoor space – you have to go back out the door and down the road to get there, but hey. There’s also a selection of industrial-y furnishings for sale, so you can get drunk and buy some factory lampshades instead of going home and doing it on eBay.

Read more
Meantime Tasting Rooms
David Glover

22. Meantime Tasting Rooms

  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • Greenwich Peninsula

Meantime are so significant on the London beer scene that its most popular lager and pale are called, well, London Lager and London Pale. If claiming the city’s name isn’t enough, they might just claim the prize of best taproom too – The Tasting Rooms have a kitchen menu specifically designed to be paired with the tank-pulled beers on offer.

Read more
Advertising
Partizan Brewing

23. Partizan Brewing

  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • Bermondsey

Partizan is famous for its quirky and colourful bottle designs, and this Bermondsey taproom is incredibly on-brand. Sip an ever-refreshing roster of beers from one of its bar taps, all of which are wood-carved into strange, colourful and (most importantly) Insta-friendly geometric shapes.

Read more
Mondo Brewing Tap House

24. Mondo Brewing Tap House

  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • Battersea

This Battersea ‘Tap House’ is aptly-named because from the outside it looks a bit like, well, someone’s house. Venture inside (no need of a doorbell) and you’ll find a rotating line of 15 beers.

Read more
Advertising
Small Beer Brew Co

25. Small Beer Brew Co

  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • Bermondsey

If you’re not a big drinker, the Small Beer Brew Co will be right up your little avenue. They offer a number of low-calorie, low-ABV brews, including a 1 percent dark lager and a 2.5 percent session pale, without sacrificing any of the flavour. All are available to try at its aesthetically-pleasing Bermondsey taproom.

Read more
Southey Brewing Co

26. Southey Brewing Co

  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • Penge

If our American cousins heard us say, ‘in an old Victorian warehouse in Penge’, they’d think we were quoting from one of the Harry Potter books. In reality, we’re just talking about the location of Southey Brewing Co, which has on-site tasting rooms that are about as close to an authentic, old-fashioned pub as a craft beer taproom can get.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Bestselling Time Out offers
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.