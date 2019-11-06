Covent Garden’s Christmas tree is up already – and it’s massive

Like ’em or loathe ’em, Christmas decorations are blooming around London. But before you pat yourself on the back for hanging that same ol’ sorry strip of tinsel around your flat, take a look at Covent Garden’s decorations.

Its gigantic 55-foot West Midlands-grown tree puts other festive firs to shame, and it has already landed, ahead of the big Christmas lights switch-on on Tuesday November 12. The bushy beast has been decorated with 30,000 lights, and a further 115,000 have been strung across the Piazza.

Photograph: Covent Garden

If that doesn’t fulfil your pine cravings, the central London shopping hub will also create a forest featuring Christmas trees decorated by local brands, including Miller Harris, For Art’s Sake and Tiffany & Co. Organisers at Covent Garden are taking ‘tree-sponsibility’ for their environmental impact too, planting ten trees for every one cut down, more than 50 in total, and recycling the used ones after Christmas.

Elsewhere in the festive courtyard, visitors will find a sweet new addition in the form of a four-foot gingerbread replica of Covent Garden Market. The doughy showstopper has been created by British biscuit-makers Biscuiteers, who used more than 5kg of icing, and it weighs around 10kg – big enough to make even Paul Hollywood giddy with festive cheer.

