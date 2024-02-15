London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Rainbow coloured lights adorning the arches in Covent Garden's Market Building
Photograph: Paul Grover / Shaftesbury Capital

Covent Garden’s new light display is by legendary designer Sir Paul Smith

An hourly light show is inspired by Smith’s iconic stripes

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

London Fashion Week (LFW) is almost here, and all of London’s most stylish people will soon be sent into a frenzy of shoes, jackets and accessories as the city’s best designers show off their AW24 collections. To mark the occasion, Covent Garden has teamed up with legendary British designer Sir Paul Smith on a brand-new light installation. 

Taking inspiration from Smith’s signature rainbow stripes, the technicoloured display will feature over 1,000 LEDs spread across the 36 arches of the Covent Garden’s Market Building. There will be an hourly light show that promises to be an eye-catching sensory experience.

The light show will be on display from Friday February 16 (day one of LFW) until Sunday March 3, running daily from 4pm to 10pm.

Sir Paul opened his first shop on 44 Floral Street in Covent Garden in 1979, and continues to operate from the central London shopping mecca. 

‘In many ways, Covent Garden is my London home. My shop on Floral Street was my first in London when I opened it in 1979 and my studio is only a stone’s throw away,’ Sir Paul Smith said. ‘It is wonderful to see Covent Garden’s connection to the arts is still as alive as it was when my shop first opened. This part of London is very special to me and I’m delighted that we can celebrate our world famous Signature Stripe in the heart of Covent Garden.’

Here’s a peak at what the light show will look like. 

Rainbow coloured lights on the exterior of Covent Garden
Photograph: Paul Grover
The back of the Market Building decorated with 1,000 LEDs
Photograph: Paul Grover

Want to get involved with Fashion Week? It may be exclusive, but there are some events that regular folk can attend without having to blag themselves an invite. Here’s our guide to LFW 2024.

Did you see that these giant 20ft-tall rainbow arches are coming to the City of London?

Plus: London’s brand-new ‘super sewer’ is one step closer to opening.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Saoirse-Monica Jackson in Soho is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.