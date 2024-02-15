Covent Garden’s new light display is by legendary designer Sir Paul Smith

London Fashion Week (LFW) is almost here, and all of London’s most stylish people will soon be sent into a frenzy of shoes, jackets and accessories as the city’s best designers show off their AW24 collections. To mark the occasion, Covent Garden has teamed up with legendary British designer Sir Paul Smith on a brand-new light installation.

Taking inspiration from Smith’s signature rainbow stripes, the technicoloured display will feature over 1,000 LEDs spread across the 36 arches of the Covent Garden’s Market Building. There will be an hourly light show that promises to be an eye-catching sensory experience.

The light show will be on display from Friday February 16 (day one of LFW) until Sunday March 3, running daily from 4pm to 10pm.

Sir Paul opened his first shop on 44 Floral Street in Covent Garden in 1979, and continues to operate from the central London shopping mecca.

‘In many ways, Covent Garden is my London home. My shop on Floral Street was my first in London when I opened it in 1979 and my studio is only a stone’s throw away,’ Sir Paul Smith said. ‘It is wonderful to see Covent Garden’s connection to the arts is still as alive as it was when my shop first opened. This part of London is very special to me and I’m delighted that we can celebrate our world famous Signature Stripe in the heart of Covent Garden.’

Here’s a peak at what the light show will look like.

Photograph: Paul Grover

Photograph: Paul Grover

