London Fashion Week 2023 guide

Listen up, fashionistas. It is time to buckle up your Tabis, slip on that Miu Miu cashmere and march yourself down to 180 The Strand, iced matcha latte in hand. Because London Fashion Week (LFW) is almost here, where all the latest looks for Spring/Summer 2024 (SS24) will be strutting the catwalks. Here’s all the information you need.

When is London Fashion Week 2023?

LFW takes place twice a year: in February and September. The next fashion week will be from Friday September 15 to Tuesday September 19 2023.

Where is London Fashion Week held?

London Fashion Week usually takes place at 180 The Strand and Somerset House in central London. The closest tubes are Holborn and Temple.

How do I get tickets to London Fashion Week 2023?

Unfortunately, most of the LFW shows are invite-only, so you can’t buy tickets.

What designers should I be watching out for?

As well as the big names like Burberry, Simone Rocha, Roksanda and JW Anderson, there are also a tonne of exciting newer designers putting on shows. We’re excited for Chet Lo, with his futuristic spiky knits; Chopova Lowena, with her viral tartan skirts; and Ancuta Sarca, with her cutting edge re-worked Nike trainer kitten heels. And don’t miss Fashion East, which every year showcases a fresh batch of upcoming avant garde designers.

LFW events you can actually attend

Thankfully, for us normies, LFW also puts on a ‘City Wide Celebration’ with free events and shows put on by brands and designers that the public can attend. The events include designer Q&A sessions, workshops around zero-waste Craftsmanship and upcycling, live music performances, and limited edition product drops. You can see the full schedule on the LFW website.