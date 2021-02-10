LondonChange city
Timeout

Street performer busker Covent Garden
Photo: LuboIvanko, Shutterstock

Covent Garden’s performers are YouTubers now

Can you say 'Floating Yoda 24-hour livestream'?

By Joe Mackertich
The street performers of Covent Garden are being given a digital platform to play a bit of music, and hopefully earn some money. 

Nice idea, considering what an awful time this is for anyone who earns a living by playing music. Covent Garden is asking its social media audience (what a weird way to start a sentence) to choose a song every week, which then gets played by a different musician each Sunday. You'll be able to watch the gigs on their Insta, Facebook and YouTube. First up this week is Rob Falsini, a dude that was kind of synonymous with the area for a while back there.

Cov Gov is also going to be hosting regular competitions on its Instagram, offering prizes to winners from local shops like Fiona Fleur and Happy Socks. You should also check their website for online classes offered by the likes of Darjeeling Express’ Asma Khan (how to cook Keema Pelau),The Gentlemen Baristas’ Mark Greenaway (perfect scrambled eggs) The Oystermen (oyster shucking) and Chez Antoinette (how to do properly good pancakes). 

Worth pointing out too that organisers have set up a charity initiative with greeting card company Thortful, with all proceeds generated from all cards purchased here going straight to Covent Garden Food Bank. The artwork by @london_city_illustrations is appropriately London-y, so next time you need some cards to send, maybe bear them in mind.

