Crazy-golf favourite Swingers is back with a load of new holes

If you feel like you’re socially distanced socialising has been lacking a certain competitive edge, you’re in luck. Crazy-golf spot Swingers is reopening its venues in the City and the West End next week – and the courses have had a lockdown glow-up.

The folks behind Swingers have made good use of the last few months while the venues have been closed, upgrading each course with some new installations. You can now expect your shot to be thrown off by shiny new clock towers, carousels, water wheels and ferris wheels. Just a few new obstacles, then.

Both venues reopen on September 24 and tickets are on sale now. Social-distancing measures will be in operation and there’s a brand new app which covers all bases – you can order food and drink, keep score of your game and fill in those all-important track-and-trace forms.

Refreshments will be on hand from the likes of Breddos Tacos, Patty & Bun, Pizza Pilgrims, Made of Dough and Hackney Gelato, as well a cocktail menu to keep you well hydrated. Plus, the bars will be offering a free cocktail to all NHS workers during the first four weeks of opening.

If you’re trying to find new ways to socialise with your work pals (in groups of no more than six at a time, of course!), the new Team Set package (£45 per person) is aimed at bringing office staff together and includes a private room for two hours, food, soft drinks and a round of crazy golf. Beats another Zoom call, right?

