Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago have been added to the UK’s quarantine list

From Saturday (August 22), British travellers returning from those three countries will have to self-isolate for 14 days

The number of major destinations we can travel to without any restrictions is shrinking by the week. The UK government has issued yet another update to the list of 70 or so countries Brits can visit without having to quarantine on their return – removing Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago, but adding Portugal.

The rule change means anyone travelling from Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago to the UK will have to self-isolate for 14 days, and comes into effect at 4am BST from Saturday (August 22).

Travellers returning from those three countries will now have to provide an address where they will self-isolate for a fortnight (or risk a fine of up to £1,000 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, or £480 in Scotland). During those two weeks, they cannot go to work, school or any public place, nor have visitors – except for essential support.

The Foreign Office is also now warning against ‘all but essential travel’ to the three countries.

As part of today’s update to the ‘travel corridor’ list, the government said travellers would no longer have self-isolate on their return from Portugal.

It comes a week after France was removed from the list – causing havoc for hundreds of thousands of British holidaymakers who had trips booked over the coming weeks and months. Spain, Malta, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Andorra and the Bahamas have also been removed from the ‘travel corridor’ list due to rising numbers of cases.

So if you had a holiday planned to Croatia, Austria or Trinidad and Tobago over the next couple of months, bad luck, basically. And if you were thinking about heading to another ‘travel corridor’ country later this year, perhaps you better reconsider (or at least be geared up for last-minute disappointment). Oh, 2020, how you spoil us!

