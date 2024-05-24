Cross The Tracks 2024 in Brockwell Park: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

[title]
Every year, the late May bank holiday kicks off festival season in London with a bumper edition of day festies. This weekend, Londoners have the pick of the bunch. There’s AJ Tracey and Nines at Project 6, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard at Wide Awake and the one and only Erykah Badu at Cross The Tracks.
If you’re heading to London’s best jazz, funk and soul festival to see Erykah, BADBADNOTGOOD, En Vogue and more this weekend, we’ve got you covered. Here is all the Cross The Tracks info you need.
When and where is Cross The Tracks?
Cross The Tracks takes place on Sunday May 26 in Brockwell Park, south London.
What’s the full Cross The Tracks lineup and set times?
Worried about missing your fave act? We got you. Here are all the set times so you can be prepared.
Mainline (AKA the main stage)
- 12.15 - 12.50: Thandii
- 13.15 - 13.50: Son Little
- 14.15 - 15.05: Jalen Ngonda
- 15.05 - 15.45: David Rodigan
- 15.45 -16.35: Eve
- 17.10 - 18.10: En Vogue
- 18.45 - 19.45: BADBADNOTGOOD
- 20.40 - 22.30: Erykah Badu
Terminal
- 12.05 - 12.30: Ruby Wood
- 12.30 - 14.15: Gilles Peterson
- 14.15 -15.30: Madlib (DJ)
- 15.55 - 16.55: Lady Wray
- 17.20 - 17.50: Summer Pearl
- 18.15 - 19.15: The Cavemen.
- 19.40 - 20.40: Thee Sacred Souls
- 21.00 - 22.00: Romare
D-Railed
- 12.10 - 12.35: Natanya
- 12.55 - 13.20: SIPHO.
- 13.40 - 14.10: Jamilah Barry
- 14.35 - 15.05: Sekou
- 16.05 - 16.45: Iniko
- 17.15 - 18.00: Orion Sun
- 18.30 - 19.15: Venna
- 19.45 - 20.30: Ama Lou
- 20.40 - 22.00: Dennis Bovell
Locomotion
- 12.25 - 13.00: Superjazz Club
- 13.25 - 13.55: Maya Delilah
- 14.20 - 14.55: Chisholm For President!
- 15.25 - 16.05: Neal Francis
- 16.35 - 17.15: Ife Ogunjobi
- 17.45 - 18.25: corto.alto
- 18.55 - 19.33: Jitwam
- 20.05 - 20.45: Mansur Brown
- 21.15 - 22.00: 47Soul
Funk Junction
- 12.30 - 14.00: Yazmin Lacey (DJ)
- 14.00 - 14.30: Fatima
- 14.30 - 16.14: Channel One
- 16.15 - 19.15: Alexander nut B2B Mr Scruff
- 19.15 - 20.45: Helena Star
- 20.45 - 21.24: Aim
The Caboose
- 12.05 - 12.30: Ella More
- 12.45 - 13.10: Victoria Jane
- 13.30 - 14.05: B-ahwe
- 14.30 - 15.05: Mackwood
- 15.30 - 16.05: Naima Adams
- 16.30 - 17.05: Faye Meana
- 17.30 - 18.05: IYAMAH
- 18.30 - 19.05: oreglo
- 19.30 - 20.05: Sofia Grant
- 20.30 - 21.00: NAYANA AB
- 21.15 - 21.45: Brainstory
The Shack
- 12.00 - 13.30: Handson Family (DJ)
- 13.30 - 14.45: Abi Clarke
- 14.45 - 16.15: The SheJay
- 16.15 - 17.45: Charlie Dark
- 17.45 - 19.15: Mr Thing
- 19.15 - 20.30: Handson Family feat. Terri Walker
- 20.30 - 21.45: DJ Flight
Signal
- 12.00 - 13.00: Discoballin’
- 14.00 - 15.30: Dargz
- 15.30 - 17.00: Emma-Jean Thackray (DJ)
- 17.00 - 18.45: Joey Manzi B2B Nath EPS (Elevation)
- 18.45 - 20.15: Ella Knight
- 20.15 - 21.00: Jade Edwards
- 21.00 - 21.45: SOULQU3ST
Are there any tickets left for Cross The Tracks?
Cross The Tracks is now sold out, so you’re not likely to be able to cop a ticket unless it’s from a mate.
What time does Cross The Tracks start and finish?
Doors open at noon and the music will wrap up by 10.30pm.
What’s the weather looking like?
It’s looking like a mixed bag for Sunday, so you might want to pack a rain coat just in case. There’s set to be light showers and some sun, with highs of 19C and lows of 10C.
