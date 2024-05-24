Cross The Tracks 2024 in Brockwell Park: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

Erykah Badu, BADBADNOTGOOD and En Vogue will headline this year’s edition of the Brockwell Park funk, soul and jazz festival

Every year, the late May bank holiday kicks off festival season in London with a bumper edition of day festies. This weekend, Londoners have the pick of the bunch. There’s AJ Tracey and Nines at Project 6, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard at Wide Awake and the one and only Erykah Badu at Cross The Tracks.

If you’re heading to London’s best jazz, funk and soul festival to see Erykah, BADBADNOTGOOD, En Vogue and more this weekend, we’ve got you covered. Here is all the Cross The Tracks info you need.

When and where is Cross The Tracks?

Cross The Tracks takes place on Sunday May 26 in Brockwell Park, south London.

What’s the full Cross The Tracks lineup and set times?

Worried about missing your fave act? We got you. Here are all the set times so you can be prepared.

Mainline (AKA the main stage)

12.15 - 12.50: Thandii

13.15 - 13.50: Son Little

14.15 - 15.05: Jalen Ngonda

15.05 - 15.45: David Rodigan

15.45 -16.35: Eve

17.10 - 18.10: En Vogue

18.45 - 19.45: BADBADNOTGOOD

20.40 - 22.30: Erykah Badu

Terminal

12.05 - 12.30: Ruby Wood

12.30 - 14.15: Gilles Peterson

14.15 -15.30: Madlib (DJ)

15.55 - 16.55: Lady Wray

17.20 - 17.50: Summer Pearl

18.15 - 19.15: The Cavemen.

19.40 - 20.40: Thee Sacred Souls

21.00 - 22.00: Romare

D-Railed

12.10 - 12.35: Natanya

12.55 - 13.20: SIPHO.

13.40 - 14.10: Jamilah Barry

14.35 - 15.05: Sekou

16.05 - 16.45: Iniko

17.15 - 18.00: Orion Sun

18.30 - 19.15: Venna

19.45 - 20.30: Ama Lou

20.40 - 22.00: Dennis Bovell

Locomotion

12.25 - 13.00: Superjazz Club

13.25 - 13.55: Maya Delilah

14.20 - 14.55: Chisholm For President!

15.25 - 16.05: Neal Francis

16.35 - 17.15: Ife Ogunjobi

17.45 - 18.25: corto.alto

18.55 - 19.33: Jitwam

20.05 - 20.45: Mansur Brown

21.15 - 22.00: 47Soul

Funk Junction

12.30 - 14.00: Yazmin Lacey (DJ)

14.00 - 14.30: Fatima

14.30 - 16.14: Channel One

16.15 - 19.15: Alexander nut B2B Mr Scruff

19.15 - 20.45: Helena Star

20.45 - 21.24: Aim

The Caboose

12.05 - 12.30: Ella More

12.45 - 13.10: Victoria Jane

13.30 - 14.05: B-ahwe

14.30 - 15.05: Mackwood

15.30 - 16.05: Naima Adams

16.30 - 17.05: Faye Meana

17.30 - 18.05: IYAMAH

18.30 - 19.05: oreglo

19.30 - 20.05: Sofia Grant

20.30 - 21.00: NAYANA AB

21.15 - 21.45: Brainstory

The Shack

12.00 - 13.30: Handson Family (DJ)

13.30 - 14.45: Abi Clarke

14.45 - 16.15: The SheJay

16.15 - 17.45: Charlie Dark

17.45 - 19.15: Mr Thing

19.15 - 20.30: Handson Family feat. Terri Walker

20.30 - 21.45: DJ Flight

Signal

12.00 - 13.00: Discoballin’

14.00 - 15.30: Dargz

15.30 - 17.00: Emma-Jean Thackray (DJ)

17.00 - 18.45: Joey Manzi B2B Nath EPS (Elevation)

18.45 - 20.15: Ella Knight

20.15 - 21.00: Jade Edwards

21.00 - 21.45: SOULQU3ST

Are there any tickets left for Cross The Tracks?

Cross The Tracks is now sold out, so you’re not likely to be able to cop a ticket unless it’s from a mate.

What time does Cross The Tracks start and finish?

Doors open at noon and the music will wrap up by 10.30pm.

What’s the weather looking like?

It’s looking like a mixed bag for Sunday, so you might want to pack a rain coat just in case. There’s set to be light showers and some sun, with highs of 19C and lows of 10C.

The best music festivals in London 2024.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.