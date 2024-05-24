Wide Awake 2024 in Brockwell Park: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

[title]
The sun is out and London’s 2024 summer festival season is officially underway. This weekend three festivals will be taking over south London’s Brockwell Park: after Project 6 comes Wide Awake, an indie festival boasting a huge variety of names spread across all kinds of rock, pop and electronic music (the third Brockwell fest this weekend is Sunday’s Cross the Tracks).
Wide Awake is described as ‘one of London’s most forward-thinking and well-curated festivals’ – and this year, as always, it lives up to that billing. It’s headlined by Aussie psych legends King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, UK shoegazers Slowdive and Scottish arty-pop/hip-hop group Young Fathers.
This year’s Wide Awake is shaping up to be the festival’s hugest edition yet. If you’re planning on going along (or would like to buy a ticket), here’s everything you need to know – from stage splits to the weather.
When and where is Wide Awake?
Wide Awake 2024 will take place on Saturday May 25 at Brockwell Park, south London.
What’s the full Wide Awake lineup and set times?
Here’s the festival’s full line-up, including stage splits and set times.
Wide Awake x KEXP Stage
- 1pm - 1.15pm: KEXP DJs
- 1.15pm - 2pm: Grace Cummings
- 2pm - 2.45pm: KEXP DJs
- 2.45pm - 3.30pm: Crumb
- 3.30pm - 4pm: KEXP DJs
- 4pm - 4.45pm: Dry Cleaning
- 4.45pm - 5.30pm: Raissa Pardini
- 5.30pm - 6.15pm: Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul
- 6.15pm - 7pm: KEXP DJs
- 7pm - 8pm: Young Fathers
- 8pm - 9pm: Al Lover
- 9pm - 10pm: King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard
Desert Daze x Bad Vibes x Manchester Psych Fest Stage
- 12:45pm - 1.15pm: Plantoid
- 1.15pm - 2pm - Other Side Promotions
- 2pm - 2.45pm: Babe Rainbow
- 2.45pm - 3.15pm: Other Side Promotions
- 3.15pm - 4pm - Bodega
- 4pm - 4.45pm: Other Side Promotions
- 4.45pm - 5.30pm: Fat Dog
- 5.30pm - 6.15pm: Emily Pilbeam
- 6.15pm - 7pm: Squid
- 7pm - 8pm: Sonic Cathedral
- 8pm - 9pm: Slowdive
- 9pm - 9.15pm: PVA DJs
- 9.15pm - 10.15pm: Byrne’s Night
Corsica Studios x DMY Stage
- 1.30pm - 2pm: The Itch
- 2.30pm - 3.15pm: Johnny Jewel
- 3.40pm - 4.20pm: Iniko
- 4.20pm - 6pm: OK Williams
- 6pm - 7.30pm: Helena Hauff
- 7.30pm - 9pm: Ben UFO
- 9pm - 10.30pm: Modeselektor
Moth Club x Wonderland Stage
- 1pm - 1.30pm: Being Dead
- 1.55pm - 2.35pm: Hannah Diamond
- 2.35pm - 3.05pm: SC&P
- 3.05pm - 3.45pm: Model/ Actriz
- 3.45pm - 4.15pm: SC&P
- 4.15pm - 4.55pm: The Dare
- 4.55pm - 5.25pm: SC&P
- 5.25pm - 6.05pm: Eartheater
- 6.05pm - 6.35pm: Dance Mums
- 6.35pm - 7.20pm: Yeule
- 7.20pm - 7.50pm: Andrew Devine
- 7.50pm - 8.35pm: Alice Glass
- 8.35pm - 9.15pm: Andrew Devine
- 9.15pm - 10.15pm: Sevdaliza
Disco Pogo Stage
- 12pm - 12.30pm: Pirate DJs
- 12.30pm - 1pm: Deep Tan
- 1pm - 1.25pm - Pirate DJs
- 1.25pm - 1.55pm - Special Interest
- 1.55pm - 2.20pm - Play To The Plants
- 2.20pm - 3pm - Lambrini Girls
- 3pm - 3.15pm: The Gun
- 3.15pm - 3.45pm: Faux Reel
- 3.45pm - 4.10pm: The Gun
- 4.10pm - 4.55pm: La Luz
- 4.55pm - 5.05pm: The Gun
- 5.05pm - 6.35pm: David Holmes DJ
- 6.35pm - 8.05pm: Optimo
- 8.05pm - 8.30pm: Lynks DJ
- 8.30pm - 9.25pm: Lynks
Shacklewell Arms x So Young Stage
- 1pm - 1.30pm: The New Eves
- 2pm - 2.30pm: YHWH Nailgun
- 3pm - 3.30pm: C.O.F.F.I.N
- 4pm - 4.30pm: Mock Media
- 5pm - 5.30pm: Upchuck
- 6pm - 6.45pm: Mozart Estate
- 7.15pm - 8pm: HTRK
- 8.30pm - 9.15pm: Sweeping Promises
The Rum Shack
- 1.30pm - 3pm: DEM
- 3pm - 4.30pm: Arnie Wrong
- 4.30pm - 6pm: Raw Silk
- 6pm - 7.30pm: The Patchouli Brothers
Talks and Workshops Tent
- 12pm - 6pm: Hate Zine Fair
- 2pm - 2.45pm: Woo
- 3pm - 3.45pm: Liv Wynter
- 4pm - 5pm: Sisters Uncut
- 5pm - 6pm: Gig Buddies Takeover
Are there any tickets left for Wide Awake?
The festival is nearly sold out, though some tickets are still available – starting from around £76 (for a post-2pm ticket, including booking fee). You can find tickets here.
What time does Wide Awake start and finish?
Doors open at midday and the music will wrap up by 10.30pm.
What’s the weather looking like?
The balmy (mostly) Bank Holiday Weekend has officially begun. Saturday is set to be between 18C and 21C, with quite a bit of sunshine and, crucially, no rain.
