Wide Awake 2024 in Brockwell Park: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

The sun is out and London’s 2024 summer festival season is officially underway. This weekend three festivals will be taking over south London’s Brockwell Park: after Project 6 comes Wide Awake, an indie festival boasting a huge variety of names spread across all kinds of rock, pop and electronic music (the third Brockwell fest this weekend is Sunday’s Cross the Tracks).

Wide Awake is described as ‘one of London’s most forward-thinking and well-curated festivals’ – and this year, as always, it lives up to that billing. It’s headlined by Aussie psych legends King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, UK shoegazers Slowdive and Scottish arty-pop/hip-hop group Young Fathers.

This year’s Wide Awake is shaping up to be the festival’s hugest edition yet. If you’re planning on going along (or would like to buy a ticket), here’s everything you need to know – from stage splits to the weather.

RECOMMENDED: The best music festivals in London.

When and where is Wide Awake?

Wide Awake 2024 will take place on Saturday May 25 at Brockwell Park, south London.

What’s the full Wide Awake lineup and set times?

Here’s the festival’s full line-up, including stage splits and set times.

Wide Awake x KEXP Stage

1pm - 1.15pm: KEXP DJs

1.15pm - 2pm: Grace Cummings

2pm - 2.45pm: KEXP DJs

2.45pm - 3.30pm: Crumb

3.30pm - 4pm: KEXP DJs

4pm - 4.45pm: Dry Cleaning

4.45pm - 5.30pm: Raissa Pardini

5.30pm - 6.15pm: Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul

6.15pm - 7pm: KEXP DJs

7pm - 8pm: Young Fathers

8pm - 9pm: Al Lover

9pm - 10pm: King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard

Desert Daze x Bad Vibes x Manchester Psych Fest Stage

12:45pm - 1.15pm: Plantoid

1.15pm - 2pm - Other Side Promotions

2pm - 2.45pm: Babe Rainbow

2.45pm - 3.15pm: Other Side Promotions

3.15pm - 4pm - Bodega

4pm - 4.45pm: Other Side Promotions

4.45pm - 5.30pm: Fat Dog

5.30pm - 6.15pm: Emily Pilbeam

6.15pm - 7pm: Squid

7pm - 8pm: Sonic Cathedral

8pm - 9pm: Slowdive

9pm - 9.15pm: PVA DJs

9.15pm - 10.15pm: Byrne’s Night

Corsica Studios x DMY Stage

1.30pm - 2pm: The Itch

2.30pm - 3.15pm: Johnny Jewel

3.40pm - 4.20pm: Iniko

4.20pm - 6pm: OK Williams

6pm - 7.30pm: Helena Hauff

7.30pm - 9pm: Ben UFO

9pm - 10.30pm: Modeselektor

Moth Club x Wonderland Stage

1pm - 1.30pm: Being Dead

1.55pm - 2.35pm: Hannah Diamond

2.35pm - 3.05pm: SC&P

3.05pm - 3.45pm: Model/ Actriz

3.45pm - 4.15pm: SC&P

4.15pm - 4.55pm: The Dare

4.55pm - 5.25pm: SC&P

5.25pm - 6.05pm: Eartheater

6.05pm - 6.35pm: Dance Mums

6.35pm - 7.20pm: Yeule

7.20pm - 7.50pm: Andrew Devine

7.50pm - 8.35pm: Alice Glass

8.35pm - 9.15pm: Andrew Devine

9.15pm - 10.15pm: Sevdaliza

Disco Pogo Stage

12pm - 12.30pm: Pirate DJs

12.30pm - 1pm: Deep Tan

1pm - 1.25pm - Pirate DJs

1.25pm - 1.55pm - Special Interest

1.55pm - 2.20pm - Play To The Plants

2.20pm - 3pm - Lambrini Girls

3pm - 3.15pm: The Gun

3.15pm - 3.45pm: Faux Reel

3.45pm - 4.10pm: The Gun

4.10pm - 4.55pm: La Luz

4.55pm - 5.05pm: The Gun

5.05pm - 6.35pm: David Holmes DJ

6.35pm - 8.05pm: Optimo

8.05pm - 8.30pm: Lynks DJ

8.30pm - 9.25pm: Lynks

Shacklewell Arms x So Young Stage

1pm - 1.30pm: The New Eves

2pm - 2.30pm: YHWH Nailgun

3pm - 3.30pm: C.O.F.F.I.N

4pm - 4.30pm: Mock Media

5pm - 5.30pm: Upchuck

6pm - 6.45pm: Mozart Estate

7.15pm - 8pm: HTRK

8.30pm - 9.15pm: Sweeping Promises

The Rum Shack

1.30pm - 3pm: DEM

3pm - 4.30pm: Arnie Wrong

4.30pm - 6pm: Raw Silk

6pm - 7.30pm: The Patchouli Brothers

Talks and Workshops Tent

12pm - 6pm: Hate Zine Fair

2pm - 2.45pm: Woo

3pm - 3.45pm: Liv Wynter

4pm - 5pm: Sisters Uncut

5pm - 6pm: Gig Buddies Takeover

Are there any tickets left for Wide Awake?

The festival is nearly sold out, though some tickets are still available – starting from around £76 (for a post-2pm ticket, including booking fee). You can find tickets here.

What time does Wide Awake start and finish?

Doors open at midday and the music will wrap up by 10.30pm.

What’s the weather looking like?

The balmy (mostly) Bank Holiday Weekend has officially begun. Saturday is set to be between 18C and 21C, with quite a bit of sunshine and, crucially, no rain.

Did you see that south London will soon get a brand-new street market?

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.