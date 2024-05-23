London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Project 6 festival in Brockwell Park
Photograph: Gary Jones Photography

Project 6 2024 in Brockwell Park: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

Nines, Pusha T and AJ Tracey are headlining the 2024 edition of Project 6 in Brockwell Park this week

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

This week’s London weather might not exactly be screaming ‘festival season’ – but fear not, the capital’s packed summer of music and dancing officially kicks off this weekend. Not only is the weather looking a bit better, but several festivals will take over south London’s Brockwell Park.

The first of those is Project 6, a feast of ‘bass-heavy sounds’ taking place on Friday. And London’s kicking off 2024 festy season with a banger: filled with huge-name hip-hop artists and DJs, Project 6 has one of the summer’s best-looking line-ups – headed up by Nines, Pusha T and AJ Tracey.

Heading to Project 6? From the line-up and set times to remaining ticket availability, here’s everything you need to know.

RECOMMENDED: The best music festivals in London.

When and where is Project 6?

Project 6 is taking place on Friday May 24 2024 in Brockwell Park.

What’s the full Project 6 lineup and set times?

With a phenomenal line-up featuring the likes of Pusha T, Casisdead, Katy B, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Djrum and many, many more, Project 6 is shaping up excellently.

Here’s the full lowdown of the festival’s line-up, including stage splits and set times. 

Main Stage

  • 1.30pm - 3.10pm: Ella Knight
  • 3.10pm - 3.30pm: Oscar #worldpeace
  • 3.30pm - 3.50pm: Chip
  • 3.50pm - 4.20pm: Unknown T
  • 4.20pm - 5.10pm: Casisdead
  • 5.30pm - 6.30pm: Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
  • 6.40pm - 7.20pm: Katy B
  • 7.20pm - 7.40pm: Ms. Dynamite
  • 7.55pm - 8.25pm: AJ Tracey
  • 8.40pm - 9.30pm: Pusha T
  • 9.45pm - 10.30pm: Nines

FabricLive Stage

  • 2pm - 3.10pm: Dr Dubplate
  • 3.10pm - 4.10pm: Eliza Rose B2B Todd Edwards
  • 4.25pm - 5.05pm: Steam Down
  • 5.20pm - 6pm: Pretty Girl
  • 6pm - 6.50pm: Mala
  • 7.15pm - 8.15pm: SBTRKT
  • 8.15pm - 9.30pm: DJ Seinfeld B2B DJ Boring
  • 9.30pm - 10.30pm: Shy FX 

Kool Stage

  • 1.30pm - 2.25pm: Mantra B2B Double O with BlackEye MC
  • 2.25pm - 3.20pm: Sully B2B Tim Reaper with BlackEye MC
  • 3.20pm - 4.15pm: Brockie B2B Uncle Dugs with Shabba D
  • 4.15pm - 5pm: Harriet Jaxxon with Ad-Apt
  • 5.20pm - 6.05pm:  DRS
  • 6.05pm - 7pm: LTJ Bukem with MC GQ
  • 7pm - 8pm: Clipz B2B Watch The Ride with Rage
  • 8pm - 9pm: LENS with Linguistics
  • 9pm - 10pm: Serum B2B MOZEY with INJA and Evil B 

Places + Faces Stage

  • 1.30pm - 2.50pm: Brighter Days
  • 2.50pm - 3.35pm: Keyrah
  • 3.35pm - 4.20pm: Kilimanjaro
  • 4.20pm - 5.10pm: Plussounds
  • 5.10pm - 6pm: P-rallel
  • 6pm - 6.50pm: Vigro Deep
  • 6.50pm - 7.40pm: Circle
  • 7.40pm - 8.20pm: Juls
  • 8.20pm - 9.10pm: Arthi
  • 9.10pm - 10pm: Taylah Elaine

Outlook Stage

  • 1.30pm - 2.20pm: EICH
  • 2.20pm - 3.20pm: 4am KRU
  • 3.20pm - 4.20pm: Slimzee B2B Logan Sama
  • 4.20pm - 5.10pm: O’Flynn
  • 5.10pm - 6pm: Client_03
  • 6pm - 7pm: Blumitsu
  • 7pm - 8pm: Stingray 313
  • 8pm - 9pm: Surusinghe B2B DJ Python
  • 9pm - 10pm: Djrum 

Sports Banger Stage

  • 1.30pm - 2.40pm: DJ Love
  • 2.40pm - 3.30pm: Shampain
  • 3.30pm - 4.30pm: Jonny Banger B2B Miley Serious
  • 4.30pm - 5.30pm: Teki Latex B2B Miley Serious
  • 5.30pm - 6.20pm: Emerald
  • 6.20pm - 7.20pm: Manni Dee B2B Manuka Honey
  • 7.20pm - 8.10pm: Simone
  • 8.10pm - 9pm: Giulia Tess
  • 9pm - 10pm: Tasha B2B Jonny Banger

Percy Mingle Presents Stage

  • 2pm - 3pm: Allecto
  • 3pm - 4pm: Serenda
  • 4pm - 5pm: Phone Traxx
  • 5pm - 6pm: Mr Redley
  • 6pm - 7pm: Dual Monitor
  • 7pm - 8pm: Breaka
  • 8pm - 9pm: Aletha B2B Amaliah
  • 9pm - 10pm: Hodge

Da Metal Messiah Stage

  • 1.30pm - 2.20pm: The Menendez Brothers
  • 2.20pm - 3.10pm: LU.RE
  • 3.10pm - 4pm: Dejector B2B Kilig
  • 4pm - 4.50pm: Oppidan
  • 4.50pm - 5.40pm: Nikki Nair
  • 5.40pm - 6.30pm: Neffa - T
  • 6.30pm - 7.20pm: Riz La Teef
  • 7.20pm - 8.10pm: Oblig
  • 8.10pm - 9.10pm: Fiyahdred B2B Scratchclart
  • 9.10pm - 10pm: Oneman

Are there any tickets left for Project 6?

Tickets are on fifth release, with general admission starting from £73.59 (including booking fee). Early entry tickets start from around £61.50, while VIP costs around £85.

You can get tickets on Kaboodle here.

What time does Project 6 start and finish?

Doors open at 1pm and the music will wrap up by 10.30pm.

What’s the weather looking like?

Thankfully, the weather on Friday is looking much better than it has been so far this week. It’ll be a mix of cloudy and sunny, and 15C and 17C. It doesn’t look like it’ll rain.

Did you see that south London will soon get a brand-new street market?

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.