Nines, Pusha T and AJ Tracey are headlining the 2024 edition of Project 6 in Brockwell Park this week

This week’s London weather might not exactly be screaming ‘festival season’ – but fear not, the capital’s packed summer of music and dancing officially kicks off this weekend. Not only is the weather looking a bit better, but several festivals will take over south London’s Brockwell Park.

The first of those is Project 6, a feast of ‘bass-heavy sounds’ taking place on Friday. And London’s kicking off 2024 festy season with a banger: filled with huge-name hip-hop artists and DJs, Project 6 has one of the summer’s best-looking line-ups – headed up by Nines, Pusha T and AJ Tracey.

Heading to Project 6? From the line-up and set times to remaining ticket availability, here’s everything you need to know.

When and where is Project 6?

Project 6 is taking place on Friday May 24 2024 in Brockwell Park.

What’s the full Project 6 lineup and set times?

With a phenomenal line-up featuring the likes of Pusha T, Casisdead, Katy B, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Djrum and many, many more, Project 6 is shaping up excellently.

Here’s the full lowdown of the festival’s line-up, including stage splits and set times.

Main Stage

1.30pm - 3.10pm: Ella Knight

3.10pm - 3.30pm: Oscar #worldpeace

3.30pm - 3.50pm: Chip

3.50pm - 4.20pm: Unknown T

4.20pm - 5.10pm: Casisdead

5.30pm - 6.30pm: Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

6.40pm - 7.20pm: Katy B

7.20pm - 7.40pm: Ms. Dynamite

7.55pm - 8.25pm: AJ Tracey

8.40pm - 9.30pm: Pusha T

9.45pm - 10.30pm: Nines

FabricLive Stage

2pm - 3.10pm: Dr Dubplate

3.10pm - 4.10pm: Eliza Rose B2B Todd Edwards

4.25pm - 5.05pm: Steam Down

5.20pm - 6pm: Pretty Girl

6pm - 6.50pm: Mala

7.15pm - 8.15pm: SBTRKT

8.15pm - 9.30pm: DJ Seinfeld B2B DJ Boring

9.30pm - 10.30pm: Shy FX

Kool Stage

1.30pm - 2.25pm: Mantra B2B Double O with BlackEye MC

2.25pm - 3.20pm: Sully B2B Tim Reaper with BlackEye MC

3.20pm - 4.15pm: Brockie B2B Uncle Dugs with Shabba D

4.15pm - 5pm: Harriet Jaxxon with Ad-Apt

5.20pm - 6.05pm: DRS

6.05pm - 7pm: LTJ Bukem with MC GQ

7pm - 8pm: Clipz B2B Watch The Ride with Rage

8pm - 9pm: LENS with Linguistics

9pm - 10pm: Serum B2B MOZEY with INJA and Evil B

Places + Faces Stage

1.30pm - 2.50pm: Brighter Days

2.50pm - 3.35pm: Keyrah

3.35pm - 4.20pm: Kilimanjaro

4.20pm - 5.10pm: Plussounds

5.10pm - 6pm: P-rallel

6pm - 6.50pm: Vigro Deep

6.50pm - 7.40pm: Circle

7.40pm - 8.20pm: Juls

8.20pm - 9.10pm: Arthi

9.10pm - 10pm: Taylah Elaine

Outlook Stage

1.30pm - 2.20pm: EICH

2.20pm - 3.20pm: 4am KRU

3.20pm - 4.20pm: Slimzee B2B Logan Sama

4.20pm - 5.10pm: O’Flynn

5.10pm - 6pm: Client_03

6pm - 7pm: Blumitsu

7pm - 8pm: Stingray 313

8pm - 9pm: Surusinghe B2B DJ Python

9pm - 10pm: Djrum

Sports Banger Stage

1.30pm - 2.40pm: DJ Love

2.40pm - 3.30pm: Shampain

3.30pm - 4.30pm: Jonny Banger B2B Miley Serious

4.30pm - 5.30pm: Teki Latex B2B Miley Serious

5.30pm - 6.20pm: Emerald

6.20pm - 7.20pm: Manni Dee B2B Manuka Honey

7.20pm - 8.10pm: Simone

8.10pm - 9pm: Giulia Tess

9pm - 10pm: Tasha B2B Jonny Banger

Percy Mingle Presents Stage

2pm - 3pm: Allecto

3pm - 4pm: Serenda

4pm - 5pm: Phone Traxx

5pm - 6pm: Mr Redley

6pm - 7pm: Dual Monitor

7pm - 8pm: Breaka

8pm - 9pm: Aletha B2B Amaliah

9pm - 10pm: Hodge

Da Metal Messiah Stage

1.30pm - 2.20pm: The Menendez Brothers

2.20pm - 3.10pm: LU.RE

3.10pm - 4pm: Dejector B2B Kilig

4pm - 4.50pm: Oppidan

4.50pm - 5.40pm: Nikki Nair

5.40pm - 6.30pm: Neffa - T

6.30pm - 7.20pm: Riz La Teef

7.20pm - 8.10pm: Oblig

8.10pm - 9.10pm: Fiyahdred B2B Scratchclart

9.10pm - 10pm: Oneman

Are there any tickets left for Project 6?

Tickets are on fifth release, with general admission starting from £73.59 (including booking fee). Early entry tickets start from around £61.50, while VIP costs around £85.

You can get tickets on Kaboodle here.

What time does Project 6 start and finish?

Doors open at 1pm and the music will wrap up by 10.30pm.

What’s the weather looking like?

Thankfully, the weather on Friday is looking much better than it has been so far this week. It’ll be a mix of cloudy and sunny, and 15C and 17C. It doesn’t look like it’ll rain.

