Crossrail 2 just got a step closer to being built

The idea for Crossrail 2, north and south London’s answer to the Elizabeth line (ie Crossrail 1), was first introduced into the London ether all the way back in 2013. Since then, it’s been a real saga.

Many locals were up in arms when the plans revealed that beloved listed buildings may have to be demolished and community hubs like Tooting Market and Wandsworth Common could also be in trouble thanks to the development. Work on the project was eventually paused in October 2020 as part of the Transport for London Funding Agreement. But now there’s been an update.

Crossrail 2 is expected to stretch from Epsom in the south to Broxbourne to the north, going via Dalston, Angel, Clapham Junction and Wimbledon. Officials have just updated the plans to roll out the rail project.

In 2015 TfL bosses imposed ‘Limits of Land Subject to Consultation’, also known as ‘Safeguarding Limits’ on sections of land along the potential railway route (which included spots like Wandsworth Common and Tooting Market).

But what does that actually mean? Safeguarding is a statutory process that sets the boundaries of the land within which new infrastructure could be built, meaning other developments can’t be built on the land. The safeguarded area includes the possible route of the tunnels as well as land at ground level that may be used for the construction of the tunnels, stations, ventilation and emergency access shafts.

But in a meeting at the end of May London Mayor Sadiq Khan told the London Assembly that these safeguarded areas are set to be updated.

Khan said on May 29: ‘Since the funding settlement letter of October 2020, Transport for London (TfL) has continued to engage with the Department for Transport (DfT) on updating the 2015 Safeguarding Directions for Crossrail 2. The DfT has indicated it will assist in updating the directions for the central section of the proposed route.

‘This is subject to TfL agreeing statutory blight payments and the necessary programme for lifting the existing directions and replacing them with new directions to reflect the current Crossrail 2 scheme design. Further discussions between TfL and DfT are planned to take place in May.’

Those further discussions haven’t yet taken place, but it could mean Crossrail 2 is gaining momentum again. So watch this space for updates!

You can find all the latest information about Crossrail 2 on the official website here.

