Boxpark is opening a massive new venue in north London

Boxpark. Love it or hate it, there’s no denying it’s become a solid fixture of going out in London. Since opening the Shoreditch venue in 2011, the shipping-container park has taken over Wembley and Croydon, becoming the go-to place for sinking pints in plastic cups, pre-drinking before concerts and watching big footy and rugby matches.

And now Boxpark is coming to north London, opening a massive new joint in Camden. The chain has signed a long-term deal to take over Buck Street Market, a shipping-container venue.

Subject to planning permission from Camden Council, the 12,000 square-foot site will undergo serious renovations before Boxpark moves in. We assume this will include, among other things, painting over its pastel-coloured hues and with Boxpark’s signature black and white branding.

At the moment Buck Street Market is home to 23 retail and 23 food units. It’s not clear whether the same traders will operate in the units when Boxpark takes over, but the company said it plans significant investment to engage with businesses in the local area.

Simon Champion, chief executive of Boxpark said: ‘It’s an exciting challenge for Boxpark to reinvigorate an iconic destination like Buck Street Market. It’s no secret we have a love of locations beaming with culture and community, and Camden is no different.

‘Camden Town boasts a world of food, music and the arts that is just so aligned with Boxpark’s movement and culture. We are committed to flying the flag for independent businesses across the country, and this restoration will allow us to continue this in one of the most significant takeovers London will see this year.’

Still in the early stages, the opening date for Boxpark Camden hasn’t yet been revealed. Watch this space for updates!

In the meantime, we at Time Out have the lowdown of Boxpark’s current London venues. Why not familiarise yourself with our guides to the chain’s outposts in Shoreditch, Croydon and Wembley?

RIP: East London Michelin star restaurant Cornerstone is closing for good.

Did you see that London’s biggest rooftop bar is coming to Brixton next month?

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.