London’s biggest rooftop bar is coming to Brixton next month

The open air venue is called Freight – and it’s a whopper

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Sure, it doesn’t really feel like rooftop bar weather right now, but maybe by July it will.

In which case, brand-new Brixton bar Freight will have got its timing bang on.

Set to open next month, Freight promises to be the largest open air rooftop venue in the capital, with a capacity of 1000. You’ll be able to find this mega-venue on the rooftop above the Pope’s Road branch of Sports Direct. There are no pics yet, but the team says it’ll be home to street food pop-ups, day parties, night markets, themed brunches and massive footie and sports screenings.  

Launching on Friday July 5, Freight will kick off a summer of kitchen residencies with a stint from Rice Paddy, also known as Paul Asher, who'll be cooking food inspired by Northern Thai cuisine. Then Robin Gill of Darby’s fame will head up a Tennessee style BBQ, before Ruben’s Reubens will take over the last leg of the residency for a season of smoked meats. There’ll also be food from Breddos Tacos.

There’ll be two bars, with aperitivo on offer at Hotel Campari and the Casamigos-sponsored House of Friends Tequila Bar, who’ll be shifting fro-margs and frozen strawberry & watermelon palomas. Beers will come from Brixton Brewery and wine from Battersea-based urban winery Blackbook.

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because Freight is the latest London project from Manchester’s Freight Island, an open air food hall that opened in 2020 at former railway station Deport Mayfield.

These are London’s best rooftop bars.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

