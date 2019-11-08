Crossrail definitely won’t open until 2021

We’ve got more Crossrail news, London, and sadly it’s not good.

In April 2019, TfL said that Crossrail’s shiny new underground railway – to be known as the Elizabeth line – was delayed, again. The original deadline of 2018 already well behind us, the statement hinted that late 2020 would be more realistic, with a final deadline of March 2021.

Well now they’ve come out and said it: you can kiss goodbye to 2020, folks; it’ll be at least 2021 when the plush east-west link (featuring wi-fi and air con) is completed. According to a statement released today, Lizzie will open ‘as soon as practically possible in 2021’.

Crossrail has also stated that budgets have been blown since 2018, with fresh forecasts showing costs spiralling as much as £650 million beyond the originally agreed spend. It comes after a statement earlier this year said that the work on the central core of the line was expected to be delivered without any further cash injections, following the £1.4 billion extra that was secured at the end of 2018. Eek.

Aside from all this, Crossrail says that it has made ‘good progress over recent months’, and bosses are promising more updates in 2020. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for good news.

In the meantime, TfL wants your help naming these two new tube stations.

Get more news delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.