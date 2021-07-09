London
Purple doughnut with some lemons
Photograph: Crosstown

Crosstown launches its first vegan cake doughnut

Yes pals, you heard right: the new blueberry and lemon sweet treat is made with chia seeds and oat milk

By Leonie Cooper
Attention please, because there’s a new doughnut in town. 

The latest addition to Crosstown’s Willy Wonka-style menu of circular sugary treats is a blueberry and lemon doughnut that uses vegan cake dough filled with blackberry and lemon compote, topped with a blueberry glaze and finished off with blue vanilla crumble. Oh, go on then. 

This isn’t the first time Crosstown has gone dairy-free: it launched its vegan sourdough ’nuts in 2017, offering up such flavour combos as peanut butter and blackcurrant, mango with chipotle chilli and lime and coconut. But this new tasty treat marks its first cake dough invention, in which it’s replaced eggs with chia seeds and cow’s milk with oat milk. 

‘Crosstown fans have been wanting us to create a vegan cake dough for a while now,’ says Adam Wills, co-founder of Crosstown. ‘We’re thrilled to be answering their prayers with the launch of our Blueberry & Lemon doughnut. The very first vegan cake doughnut to join the Crosstown line-up.’ 

It’s £4.50 for a single, but the blueberry and lemon doughnut also features in Crosstown’s selection boxes and seasonal doughnut box, which cost £27.50.

These are the six best doughnuts in London, according to us.

Try the finest vegan-friendly restaurants in town.

