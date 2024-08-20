Wembley, Tottenham, London Stadium. The capital has loads of world-class sporting arenas, but it could always do with more. So, footy fans will be pleased to hear that Crystal Palace FC’s stadium is finally getting an enormous makeover.

Croydon Council has just given the green light to plans for Crystal Palace to get a state-of-the-art Premier League arena. In the works since 2018, planning permission has finally been granted for the Main Stand at Selhurst Park to be knocked down and entirely rebuilt.

The 100-year-old, 5,200 capacity stand will be replaced with a swanky new 15,300-seat stand. The total capacity of Selhurst Park will rise from 25,486 to more than 34,000. The new stand will have three tiers and will have improved access for supporters with disabilities, a new club shop, museum and café. Now that’s a glow up.

It’s not all been plain sailing though. Residents of Wooderson Close have had to be rehoused by Croydon Council as their homes were demolished to make way for the mammoth new stadium. The football club signed a legal agreement to provide replacement homes, and provisions have been agreed to make sure that the development doesn’t impact the borough’s affordable housing supply.

‘We are delighted that the stadium plans for Croydon’s premier league football club have the go-ahead and this exciting project can move forward,’ said Jason Perry, executive mayor of Croydon.

‘This is the outcome of continued work behind the scenes by the Council and Crystal Palace FC on getting the plans right for the football fans and the area and supporting the residents of Wooderson Close.’

