Cult fave Santa Maria is bringing half-price pizza to Fitzrovia

Earlier this month we learned that Santa Maria, west London’s best-loved pizzeria, is going central. But now it gets better. The group’s third branch opens on Tuesday February 1 in Fitzrovia, and they’re offering 50 percent off food until the 14th while they ‘train’ their oven. Yup that’s two weeks of very cheap pizza (the margherita should be about £3.50 by our maths).

All in the name of oven testing. The only downside? This branch only has 40 covers – so get in line. We predict that plenty of people in this city will want to be Santa Maria’s guinea pigs.

Santa Maria will be offering 50 percent off food from February 1-14 at 160 New Cavendish St, W1W 6YR.

Love pizza? Check out our round-up of the best in the city.

Want to know whenever cheap pizza is up for grabs? Sign up to Time Out.