London’s best pizzeria is finally coming to Zone 1

If you’re a pizza aficionado and you live in London, you should have heard of Santa Maria. The Neapolitan pizza joint has long been considered one of London’s finest (not least by us). But – with its original branch all the way out in Ealing and a more recent second restaurant in Chelsea – getting your chops around their dough has long meant something of a schlep out to deepest west London for many of us.

But no longer! On February 1, Fitzrovia’s New Cavendish Street will have a Santa Maria of its own. Owners Pasquale Chionchio and Angelo Ambrosio report that it’ll be a compact 40-cover space, with a neat art deco colour scheme, a host of modish vegan options alongside the classic SM menu and – sigh! – no bookings.

In a town with almost daily restaurant openings this is still big news. Even better, there’ll be a two-week soft launch with half-price food until February 14 while Pasquale and Angelo ‘train’ the new pizza oven. Which is good of them. See you on the 1st.



The new branch of Santa Maria will be at 160 New Cavendish St, W1W 6YR, from February 1.

