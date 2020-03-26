Curzon Cinema to release movies for group streaming, followed by director Q&As

Cinemas may be closed but Curzon isn’t letting the grass grow under its feet during the lockdown. The swish movie chain and distributor has just announced what could be the last word in sofa cinema: a communal viewing of one of its recent gems followed by a Q&A with the person who made it. It’s arthouse self-isolation.



We know what you’re thinking: it sounds like witchcraft and the people responsible must be communing with the devil – or at least, a very proficient IT person. But wait until you see who they have lined up: Céline Sciamma for the mighty ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’; Whit Stillman for Jane Austen-based gem ‘Love & Friendship’; Sebastian Schipper for one-take Berlin thriller ‘Victoria’; and Joanna Hogg for ‘The Souvenir’. Modern classics, all.

It all kicks off at 6.45pm on Friday March 27 with ‘System Crasher’ (‘heartbreakingly intimate’ – Time Out), immediately followed by a Q&A with director Nora Fingscheidt at 9pm. All you have to do is buy the movie on Curzon Home Cinema – prices range from £9.99 (for new releases) to 99p, with discounts for Curzon members – and they’ll do the rest via webcam. Click here for more info.

There are other filmmakers still to be confirmed, but here is the full Q&A line-up to date:

‘45 Years’ + Andrew Haigh Q&A

‘Bait’ + Mark Jenkin Q&A

‘Love & Friendship’ + Whit Stillman Q&A

‘Only You’ + Harry Wootliff Q&A

‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ + Céline Sciamma Q&A

‘The Souvenir’ + Joanna Hogg Q&A

‘Force Majeure’ + Ruben Östlund Q&A

‘Things to Come’ + Mia Hansen-Løve Q&A

‘Timbuktu’ + Abderrahmane Sissako Q&A

‘Victoria’ + Sebastian Schipper Q&A

Keep an eye on Curzon’s Twitter feed for the full schedule.



