Brace yourself for cuteness overload. Just before Christmas, Battersea Park Children’s Zoo welcomed the arrival of an adorable litter of Asian short-clawed otter cubs. And this season’s brightest debutantes are now ready to meet the world.

The four cubs – two male and two female – arrived on December 16, and the south London zoo has given them names to reflect these very strange times: Tia, Bubble, Rishi and Whitty. Keepers at the zoo have confirmed that, under the care of parents Little John and Robin, the quadruplets are growing exactly as they should, having just reached the eight-week milestone. Little John and Robin only arrived at the zoo in June 2020, so clearly they’ve taken to their new home very nicely.

Photograph: Battersea Park Children’s Zoo

‘These four cubs represent a huge milestone for the conservation of a species that is growing increasingly vulnerable to extinction,’ said keeper Jamie Baker.

‘Across South and South-East Asia, the wild populations of this species are in dramatic decline due to habitat degradation and the illegal pet and wildlife trade. Little John, Robin and their cubs represent the start of a new, safe and future-proof population of Asian short-clawed otters within zoos that will directly contribute to the conservation of wild otters across a range of countries,’ added the zookeeper.

Photograph: Battersea Park Children’s Zoo

Alas, you won’t be able to meet the quartet right now, with the zoo currently closed to the public. But you can help secure their future. Since Battersea Park Children’s Zoo relies on ticket sales to fund its running and animal care costs, it’s now asking locals, animal lovers and friends of the zoo who are able, to show their support via its crowdfunder page. Any donations will go towards its continued conservation work and care for the zoo’s 50 resident species.

If it gives us the chance to meet Tia, Bubble, Rishi and Whitty as soon as we physically can, you can count us in!

Show the zoo some love. Here’s a link to its crowdfunder page.

Need more cuteness? Check out these perfect pictures of London dogs enjoying the snow.

Don’t miss this weekend’s bedtime story streamed by ZSL London Zoo.