Forget about pulling out all the stops at home. It’s time to surrender to the fact that Valentine’s Day is going to be a bit of a weird one this year. Exactly how romantic can you make a night in with a takeaway in front of Netflix when that’s all you’ve done ALL YEAR? Instead, why not lean into the novelty of a lockdown love-in.

Here’s a bunch of quirky virtual events, craft kit deliveries and unique ways to pass the day of lurrrve at home, courtesy of London’s clever venues, makers and event creators.

Photograph: Steven Joyce

Bake a rose-shaped cake 🌹

Nothing screams ‘V Day in lockdown’ like baking a cake that looks like a bunch of flowers. This Italian recipe has been rising to the romantic challenge since the 1400s, created for the marriage of the Marchioness of Mantua Isabella d'Este. But look at it! That’s going to be a right faff to create from scratch. Plus, nobody wants to be dealing with a thing like yeast on Valentine’s Day! So Soho Italian staple Bocca di Lupo has done all that hard-graft kneading for you. All you’ve got to do is shape the dough, let it rise and bake.

£24, order here.

Draw them like one of your French girls 👨‍🎨

Any proper artist will tell you that life drawing is a very serious activity. There’s absolutely nothing arousing about drawing nudes. Nada. But those amateurs clearly haven’t tried it while nibbling on charcuterie and sipping on wine in their own front room. Hubba hubba! Brixton Life Drawing is streaming a class on Feb 14, which is pay what you can and accessible for all levels. But you can step it up a notch by ordering in the drinks and snacks.

Pay what you can/from £34.99 with charcuterie, book here.

Make an anatomical card for your Valentine 💗

Sick of all this cutesy love-heart bollocks? Show your lover exactly how they get your blood pumping by designing them some anatomically correct Valentine’s art. Imperial College London will be running virtual classes as part of a special and romantic Lates series – and one such tutorial will show you how to craft cards based on the human heart, led by the college’s cardiologists and crafty sorts from MYO (Make Your Own). It’s the ultimate non-soppy gesture.

Free, classes are from Feb 8-12. Register here.

Photograph: Mr Black x Sculpd

Reenact the spicy bit from ‘Ghost’ 👻

While we won’t hear a bad word said about the late Patrick Swayze, he probably did miss a trick in that infamous pottery scene in ‘Ghost’. That mucky moment would have been about ten times hotter if he and Demi Moore were high off the buzz from a round of Espresso Martinis. Show them how it’s done by ordering a Sculpd x Mr Black pottery date night kit, which comes complete with clay and tools to make heart-shaped pots, plus cold brew liqueur to make a shedload of the simplest of coffee cocktails. Crank up ‘Unchained Melody’ and get going.

£65, order here.

Learn some new Positions 😉

Express yourself with your body, baybayyyy! The dance supremos at London studio At Your Beat know how to put the moves on. Learn the steps of a saucy partner dance set to Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ via Zoom and for free on V Day, or join a sober self-love rave at 7pm, promising killer beats and a workout for your arms, legs and butt. Spaces are filling up fast for both.

Free, book here.

Want to keep the romance to the kitchen? Check out these insanely romantic DIY meal kits.

Find even more ideas for celebrating Valentine’s at home right here.