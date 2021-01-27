Meal kits from top London restaurants for a bit of Valentine’s Day romance

Did you know that the way to the heart is actually through the stomach? Sounds gross, but trust us on this one. That means that if you’re no Casanova in the kitchen, the approach of Valentine’s Day (Sunday February 14) while restaurants are closed might already have you breaking out in a sweat.

Fret not, though: these ever-reliable and ever-delicious London restaurants have pulled together some very special (and not to mention easy to assemble!) meal kits for the international day of lurrrve. That means you can focus on setting the mood at home just right, setting up the Zoom call logistics with your long-distance beloved, or just settling in for a night in front of Netflix (cos meal kit for one = the ultimate act of self-love).

There were literally hundreds of limited edition kits for us to choose from, so we definitely recommend spreading the love by checking with your favourite local or go-to takeaway restaurant to see what they might be offering. But in the meantime, here are some awesome Valentine’s meal kit options for under £100.

Top Cuvee

Four courses of bistro delights – including a beef or celeriac wellington – a bottle of gamay, a fancy-smelling candle from Earl of East and a supplementary cheeseboard for those savvy enough to know the ultimate aphrodisiac is Stinking Bishop.

£99. Pre-order from Feb 1, available for delivery throughout Valentine’s weekend. www.shopcuvee.com

José Pizarro

Time for some amor. London’s luminary Spanish chef José Pizarro is whipping up a feast for lovers to finish at home. If you believe that sharing is caring, then order in this tapas menu that features tortilla, croquetas and cod al pil pil.

£75. Pre-order before Tue Feb 9 for delivery on Fri Feb 12. www.josenationwide.slerp.com

Burger & Beyond

If, by now, you and your love have seen just about every side of each other, there’ll be no need to put on a show. The DIY bacon butter patties from Burger & Beyond are bound to make a mess, but boy are they good. Also in the kit: DIY fried chicken, truffle tots, brownies and a bottle of fizz. The napkins you’ll need to source for yourself... plus maybe some Rennies (why not cut them into heart shapes and make it cute?).

£59.95. Flexible booking (but order for delivery on Sat Feb 13 if you want to enjoy on the official BIG DAY). www.burgerandbeyondshop.co.uk

Townsend

Just heat up this lavish four-course menu from Whitechapel’s Townsend. Highlights include slow-cooked short rib and an on-trend Basque cheesecake pimped with rhubarb and blood orange. Plus, there’s the optional extra of a bottled Negroni – which definitely beats a bunch of roses, in our book.

£60. Pre-order before Wed Feb 10 for delivery on Fri Feb 12 or Sat Feb 13. www.townsendrestaurant.co.uk

Jikoni

We were already obsessing over Jikoni’s veggie and vegan meal kits, but now it’s a bonafide crush. That’s because for V-Day, its Comfort & Joy food boxes will feature a swoonsome South Indian-inspired, small plates bonanza – which can be ordered for one or two.

£30 for one, £55 for two. Order now for London-wide delivery. www.jikonilondon.com

Smokestak

Give in to the carnal pleasures of a meat feast from Smokestak. This special delivery comes loaded with beef brisket and pulled pork plus all the restaurant’s signature sides and its cult-like sticky toffee pudding. Smokin’.

£75. Pre-order before 6pm on Wed Feb 10 for nationwide delivery on Fri Feb 12. www.smokestakshop.co.uk

Cafe Murano

Some say the French know the most about romance. But we say it’s the Italians, cos they created pasta. Either way, Angela Hartnett’s heavenly restaurant is whipping up a stonking four-course feast for V-Day, complete with crab tortellini, osso buco and panna cotta.

£90. Pre-order now for delivery on Fri Feb 5 Feb, Sat Feb 6, Fri Feb 12 and Sat Feb 13. www.cafemurano.slerp.com

German Gymnasium

Alright, lovebirds. Valentine’s falls on a Sunday this year, so it’s got to be a roast, right? Make it one to remember with German Gymnasium’s roast duck meal kit with all the posh trimmings. It’s bookended by a smoked salmon potato rösti and apple strudel for pud.

£85. Pre-order for delivery on Fri Feb 12 or Sat Feb 13. www.at-home.danddlondon.com

Angelina

Spending V Day apart? Sending an eight-course Japanese tasting menu will feel like you’ve pulled out all the stops despite the challenges. Add to that a bunch of flowers, two blood orange cocktails, a pair of oysters and a ‘Bento cheese platter’ and you’ll look like the master of love. Yes, that sounds like it’s gonna break the bank, but it all comes in at £70 from Dalston’s Angelina – a bargain to make even Cupid blush. And he’s seen it all.

£70 for one. Pre-order for delivery on Fri Feb 12, Sat Feb 13 and Sun Feb 14. www.angelina.london

Andrew Edmunds

Valentine’s Day is usually the busiest night of the year for Soho’s Andrew Edmunds, being officially one of the most romantic restaurants in London – well, according to us, at least. They’re hoping they can still woo you at home, though, with a three-course beef banquet. You might just need to light a few candles to achieve that famous ambience.

£80. Pre-order for delivery on Fri Feb 12. www.dishpatch.co.uk.

