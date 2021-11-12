Ready for a dose of super special Friday sweetness? Well here it is, in the shape of London Zoo’s newest and most snugglesome addition; a sloth by the name of Terry.

Welcome to the world, Terry!

Born to mama Marilyn at the end of last month, wee Terry can now be found hanging out in the Rainforest Life area of the zoo, which is heated to 28°C all year round – good to know when things get absolutely brass monkeys come January. It's a space which the sloths share with titi monkeys, tree anteaters, golden-headed lion monkeys and red-footed tortoises. What a crew! Legends, one and all.

Zookeepers won’t know Terry’s sex until their hair DNA is analysed, but London Zoo’s slothkeeper (what a job!) Marcel McKinley has said of the enfant furr-ible: ‘At two-weeks-old, Marilyn’s little one is doing really well. Two-toed sloths have a gestation period of 10 to 11 months and infants are already physically well-developed when they’re born, meaning they’re able to eat solid food right away. We’ve named the youngster Terry, after one of the Zoo’s longest-serving zookeepers - our colleague Terry March, who has devoted his whole life to caring for threatened species and educating the public about wildlife.’

Terry March joined ZSL London Zoo as a trainee zookeeper way back in 1973 and has looked after animals at the Zoo ever since - including caring for the sloths for the past 15 years. Go Terry; both of you.

London Zoo, Outer Cir, London NW1 4RY

