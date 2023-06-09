Daniel Kaluuya has become the Associate Artistic Director of the Roundhouse in Camden

British actor Daniel Kaluuya has been announced as the new Associate Artistic Director of the Roundhouse. Close to Camden where he grew up, the ‘Get Out’ and ‘Nope’ star attended some of his first acting classes at the north London theatre.

As his first act in the role, Kaluuya will start a youth theatre company, Centre 59, aimed at helping aspiring young performers aged between 13 and 25. Classes at the Roundhouse will be a maximum £2-an-hour as Kaluuya hopes it will be an inclusive space for young people to cultivate their talents.

‘I attended some of my first drama classes as a teen right here at the Roundhouse,’ the actor wrote on Instagram. ‘It feels incredibly meaningful to come back and contribute to the artistic growth of this community.’

He added: ‘It’s important to build a foundation and infrastructure for the next generation and I am excited to be doing that with Roundhouse.’

Marcus Davey, chief executive and artistic director of the Roundhouse said: æWelcoming Daniel back to the Roundhouse as Associate Artistic Director is a huge honour. Since his time here as a teenager, we have watched in awe as Daniel has gone on to become a household name, in the UK and across the world. Daniel is proof of what can happen when you give young people the space and opportunity to express themselves and develop their creativity.’

We can't wait to see what he does with the place.

