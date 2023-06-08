Jessie Ware, Suggs and Ashley Walters are raising dough for Dusty Knuckle's youth scheme

The Dalston bakery is hosting a night with the stars to get some lovely dosh for their training programme

The Dusty Knuckle isn't just a go-to for a Saturday morning bun fight (most notably over their scrummy morning buns) – the bakery was also founded with the intention of giving back to the local community.

The Dusty Knuckle Training Programme is aimed at people aged 18-25 'who face significant barriers to getting their careers underway'. Helping people from the Youth Justice system, including those who have been in care, the Dalston-based bakery offers career advice and therapeutic mental health services, which they have funded by selling sarnies. They now plan to build an employment network to support the programme which will see other other businesses working with trainees from the programme, and Dusty Knuckle helping to pay half the trainee's wages for an initial period.

But! They need money to do it all, of course, so are hosting a big and fun fundraiser on June 18 at Dalston Roofpark (which is on the top of their Hackney cafe).

The night will see popstar and Table Manners podcast host Jessie Ware performing an acoustic set, Suggs from north London legends Madness hosting a special auction, a DJ set from Femi Fem and a live panel discussion with Ashley Walters (aka Asher D from So Solid Crew aka the star of Top Boy) and those who have been through the Dusty Knuckle training scheme. Oh and of course you'll get dinner too, with a special meal from Hackney's own Troy Cundy. Good, important fun!

Tickets cost from £80-150 and you can get them here.

