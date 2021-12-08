Chef Daniel Watkins will be taming the open fires at St Leonards in Shoreditch this December, with a festive menu that looks sure to warm your cockles. One half of ACME Fire Cult, Watkins will be showcasing his knowledge of all things flaming, charring and smoking to bring a coal-roasted spin to St Leonard’s winter menu. Having previously taken the ACME Fire Cult on tour to Hackney’s Dark Arts Coffee and Madiera, Watkins will be settling down for winter at the contemporary European restaurant.

Photograph: Mona Eendra

Dishes will change regularly, with an emphasis on minimal waste, fire-cooking and seasonal produce. Menu highlights include coal-roasted beetroot with whipped cheese, blackcurrant and macadamia nuts, mayonnaise and hispi cabbage with smoked chilli and hazelnut, grilled leeks with winter truffle, almonds and koji, monkfish with crab mojo rojo, aged sirloin of beef with ancho and chilli butter, and herb-fed chicken with miso and hen-of-the-woods. So, a plethora of hearty fire-roasted plates for you to get stuck in to.

Watkins’s residency is happening now.

St Leonards, 70 Leonard St, EC2A 4QX.

Bun House’s festive offering looks predictably adorable and also delicious.

Gunpowder’s mince-pie doughnuts have returned.