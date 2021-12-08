London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
St Leonards
Photograph: Charlotte Wilde

Daniel Watkins is hosting a winter takeover at St Leonards in Shoreditch

Monkfish roasting on an open fire…

Written by
Marcus Brown
Advertising

Chef Daniel Watkins will be taming the open fires at St Leonards in Shoreditch this December, with a festive menu that looks sure to warm your cockles. One half of ACME Fire Cult, Watkins will be showcasing his knowledge of all things flaming, charring and smoking to bring a coal-roasted spin to St Leonard’s winter menu. Having previously taken the ACME Fire Cult on tour to Hackney’s Dark Arts Coffee and Madiera, Watkins will be settling down for winter at the contemporary European restaurant.

Daniel
Photograph: Mona Eendra

Dishes will change regularly, with an emphasis on minimal waste, fire-cooking and seasonal produce. Menu highlights include coal-roasted beetroot with whipped cheese, blackcurrant and macadamia nuts, mayonnaise and hispi cabbage with smoked chilli and hazelnut, grilled leeks with winter truffle, almonds and koji, monkfish with crab mojo rojo, aged sirloin of beef with ancho and chilli butter, and herb-fed chicken with miso and hen-of-the-woods. So, a plethora of hearty fire-roasted plates for you to get stuck in to.

Watkins’s residency is happening now. 

St Leonards, 70 Leonard St, EC2A 4QX.

Bun House’s festive offering looks predictably adorable and also delicious.

Gunpowder’s mince-pie doughnuts have returned.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.