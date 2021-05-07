London
Photograph: Andy Parsons
Photograph: Andy Parsons

Dark Arts Coffee’s sales went up 1,000% during lockdown

Always good to hear good news about good people

By
Kate Lloyd
In this era of chaos and bad things, it’s nice to hear about top people doing well. That’s why we were pretty buzzing to learn that indie roastery Dark Arts Coffee has revealed it had a 1,000 percent growth in sales during lockdown.

Dark Arts has built a reputation for tasty home-roasted brews, ethical values and some brilliant satanic merch since it launched in 2014. But things looked bad in Lockdown One when its physical café I Will Kill Again in Hackney had to shut its doors. What came next was unexpected.

Owner Brad Morrison has revealed in an interview with the Hackney Gazette that the roastery saw a boom in online sales as fans raced to get coffee to brew at home. ‘It took us by surprise and had us scrambling to deal with it,’ he told the paper, explaining that they had to hire extra staff to meet the demand for bean subscriptions.

It went on to open a takeaway spot at its Rosina Street roastery to keep east Londoners caffeinated during the past few months of outdoor socialising. Go, drink so much coffee that your nerves are jangling, and support this local fave.

